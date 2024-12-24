We Finally Understand The Ending Of The Butterfly Effect

Time travel is, by its very nature, a tricky concept to work with. Even the best films to tackle it can leave audiences with more questions than answers and are sure to make your head spin if you try too hard to dissect the logic. That said, "The Butterfly Effect" does a pretty good job of following the rules it lays out for Evan to follow.

As its title implies, making one decision in the past can have profound and cascading effects on the future, which can wind up changing someone's life for the better or, worse, create an entirely new timeline of events. Evan spends much of the film fighting the consequences of his actions while the cosmic forces of fate play out to their own set of unflinching rules. Just as important as what happens if you mess with the past is how you get there, making perhaps the most crucial rule in "The Butterfly Effect" the way Evan is able to go back in time to begin with.

It's established early on that his power is wholly dependent on his childhood journals. Every page serves as a key, opening the door for him to step back into that particular moment in time. But he also learns that he can use photographs or even home movies to jump back as well.