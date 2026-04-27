Anyone who has ever embarked on a road trip knows that the journey is rarely smooth. Various complications arise, from a flat tire or a wrong turn to a motel forgetting the reservation or losing your wallet at a roadside diner. No matter how bumpy the road is, you're unlikely to ever forget your time on it. It's for this reason that road trip movies have proven so popular over the years. From the days when Bob Hope and Bing Crosby sang and laughed their way through Singapore, Morocco, and everywhere in between, audiences have flocked to see some of their favorite stars travel to places far away or just a few miles down the road.

Here are the 10 best road trip movies of all time, ranked. When assembling this list, we didn't just rely upon Rotten Tomatoes scores (although we certainly used them to help narrow down the choices). Instead, we looked at each individual film and examined how well it typifies the road trip genre. Some of these film are more comedic in tone, while others are more serious. Some feature cross-country journeys, while others feature much briefer excursions. But no matter how long or short the pilgrimage is, we're looking for movies where the trip has a profound impact on the people behind the wheel. These aren't merely travelogues, but rather stories about the open road changing a person for the better. After all, isn't that the whole point of a road trip to begin with?