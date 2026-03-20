10 Highest-Rated Best Picture Oscar Winners On Rotten Tomatoes

Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences assembles and votes on something incredibly important to cinephiles the world over: what's the best movie of the year? Sometimes, they get it right, as you'll see with this list. Sometimes, they get it terribly wrong, but this isn't a list of worst Oscar winners ever. You won't find any "Green Book" or "Crash" entries in this article, so rest easy.

With that out of the way, there have — as of this writing — been 98 Academy Award ceremonies but 99 best picture winners (during the first-ever ceremony, "Wings" and "Sunrise" shared the two top prizes of best picture and "best unique and artistic picture"). So which are the best of the best? For that, we look to Rotten Tomatoes. The review aggregator has every single Oscar winner for best picture listed by its rating, so let's look at the top ten entries on that list and examine precisely what makes them so great. With incredible "runners up" like "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall" not even making the top 10, which movies beat out the best of the best? Keep reading to find out.