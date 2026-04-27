Maul — Shadow Lord Finally Fixes One Of The Oldest Disney Star Wars Problems

Let's be honest: The Imperial Inquisitors in Star Wars have never been as cool as they should be. First introduced in "Star Wars Rebels" back in 2014, the Disney version of the Inquisitorius adapted a very different Imperial sect with the same name from the old Expanded Universe, turning them into a legion of double-bladed lightsaber-wielding dark Force warriors under the command of Darth Vader. Sounds great, right? Disney clearly thought so, because soon the Inquisitors were everywhere, from animated shows like "Tales of the Jedi" and live-action series like "Ahsoka" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" to comic book arcs and major roles in the "Star Wars: Jedi" video games.

In fairness, some of those appearances have been better than others. The "Jedi" games, for example, put some fun narrative material behind the Inquisitors, but they still suffer from the same problem they have everywhere else: They're chumps. Time and time again, the Inquisitors show up with the goofiest lightsabers you've ever seen to get promptly throttled by everyone from Ezra Bridger to Vader himself. Until "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," that is. Here, finally, the Inquisitors are as imposing and capable as they should have been from the start.

Part of that comes down to "Maul" choosing the right inquisitors. Marrok, first introduced in "Ahsoka," and the Eleventh Brother, killed by Ahsoka in an episode of "Tales of the Jedi," are enigmatic and scary in the right way — distinct in vibe from the "Big Brother" contestants the other Inquisitors have been turned into over the years. But beyond the cool masks, "Maul" actually uses the Inquisitors in a way that explores their role within the Empire.