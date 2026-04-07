Maul — Shadow Lord Finally Makes Good On An 8-Year-Old Star Wars Promise

When audiences reached the end of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in theaters back in 2018, they were greeted by one of the most baffling reveals in the history of the franchise. The holographic appearance of Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), unveiled as the true leader of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, was clearly meant to set up future films, but when "Solo" failed to perform to Disney's expectations, those plans were cut short, leaving the former Sith Lord's brief cameo little more than a bizarre surprise.

For many in the theaters, the shock was twofold. If you weren't one of the dedicated fans who watched both "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Rebels," your reaction was probably something along the lines of: "Didn't that guy get cut in half in 'The Phantom Menace?'" And you'd be right. But then, you would have missed the whole animated storyline where he comes back with robotic spider legs, the entire Mandalore arc, and so on.

Maul has become one of the most popular characters in "Star Wars", but to this point, that "Solo" tease has remained an untethered one-off with no follow-up — until now. In his new animated series, "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," we see him rebuilding a power base in the galactic underworld. StarWars.com describes the series as taking place "a few short years after Order 66." The primary action of "Solo" takes place about nine years after "Revenge of the Sith," meaning that there's probably about five years between the two stories.

In other words, we're finally seeing the build-up to Maul's dominance of the underworld through Crimson Dawn. After nearly a decade, Star Wars has a chance to make good on its most baffling scene.