Are Star Wars Inquisitors Sith Lords & Are They More Powerful Than Jedi?
One of the most popular additions to the "Star Wars" canon in recent years has proven to be the Imperial Inquisitors. Established during the early days of the Empire, the Inquisitorious came together to help root out the remaining Jedi scattered across the galaxy who managed to survive Order 66. The faction consists of Force sensitives who embrace the dark side while serving under the Imperial regime without becoming true Sith. Emperor Palpatine specifically selected those he felt didn't have the potential to overthrow him, yet were still capable of carrying out his requests.
However, even though Palpatine and his apprentice, Darth Vader, send out the Inquisitors to dispose of the galaxy's few surviving Jedi, and trust them to succeed in their missions, are they more powerful than those tied to the light side? It's certainly a case-by-case thing, but overwhelmingly, it has been shown that Inquisitors fall short of most Jedi they encounter. The likes of Kanan Jarrus, Cal Kestis, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano all manage to survive their respective encounters with Inquisitors. It's not often that we see them succeed in "Star Wars" canon.
This discussion leads to an even bigger question that "Star Wars" fans have delved into many a time. How does the Inquisitorious measure up against Vader himself?
Fans think the Inquisitorious would fall short against Darth Vader in battle
Even though they serve the imposing and powerful Darth Vader directly, fans have wondered since the Inquisitorious was introduced if the Imperial agents had the ability to take down their superior. While we have seen the Dark Lord battle Inquisitors before, killing two of them handily in the "Darth Vader" comic series by Charles Soule, folks remain curious. For instance, Redditor u/GaryKing1413 has asked if a battle were to occur between Vader and all of the Inquisitors, who would win? Most seem to agree that the victory goes to Vader, and it's not close.
"I have a strong feeling Vader would come out of that fight, even if it was a fair 7 on 1," commented u/NERF_HERDING, citing Vader's stronger connection to the dark side and his status as the Chosen One as key factors in him securing an easy win. Other Redditors pointed out the fact that, at the end of the day, the Inquisitors simply aren't strong enough to stand a chance. As mentioned before, Palpatine selected them because they didn't present a real threat to his rule. In essence, the hypothetical fight was over before it began.
The Inquisitors served their purpose to some extent, revealing and taking out hidden Jedi, but at the end of the day, none of them could escape the shadow of Darth Vader or his master, Emperor Palpatine.