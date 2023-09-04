Are Star Wars Inquisitors Sith Lords & Are They More Powerful Than Jedi?

One of the most popular additions to the "Star Wars" canon in recent years has proven to be the Imperial Inquisitors. Established during the early days of the Empire, the Inquisitorious came together to help root out the remaining Jedi scattered across the galaxy who managed to survive Order 66. The faction consists of Force sensitives who embrace the dark side while serving under the Imperial regime without becoming true Sith. Emperor Palpatine specifically selected those he felt didn't have the potential to overthrow him, yet were still capable of carrying out his requests.

However, even though Palpatine and his apprentice, Darth Vader, send out the Inquisitors to dispose of the galaxy's few surviving Jedi, and trust them to succeed in their missions, are they more powerful than those tied to the light side? It's certainly a case-by-case thing, but overwhelmingly, it has been shown that Inquisitors fall short of most Jedi they encounter. The likes of Kanan Jarrus, Cal Kestis, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano all manage to survive their respective encounters with Inquisitors. It's not often that we see them succeed in "Star Wars" canon.

This discussion leads to an even bigger question that "Star Wars" fans have delved into many a time. How does the Inquisitorious measure up against Vader himself?