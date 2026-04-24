Every TV Show That Was Canceled In 2026 (So Far)

They can't all be winners. While the 2025-2026 television season has seen some big hits — including "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" and "The 'Burbs" — the period has still produced its share of lemons. The series canceled during 2026 have run the gamut of programming options. Whether they were long-lived talk shows that entertained and informed, short-lived dramas, two-season wonder comedies, or storied extensions of familiar brands, each has met an ignominious end, sometimes leaving behind permanently unfinished cliffhangers in their wake.

Which programs won't be coming back in the fall? Which series were snipped in the prime of their youth? And which ones died after providing viewers with decades of entertainment? Here's a complete list of every single TV program that has been cancelled in 2026 thus far, from the very first outing to die in the icy cold winter time months to the latest casualties of the Nielsen wars.