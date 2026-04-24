Every TV Show That Was Canceled In 2026 (So Far)
They can't all be winners. While the 2025-2026 television season has seen some big hits — including "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" and "The 'Burbs" — the period has still produced its share of lemons. The series canceled during 2026 have run the gamut of programming options. Whether they were long-lived talk shows that entertained and informed, short-lived dramas, two-season wonder comedies, or storied extensions of familiar brands, each has met an ignominious end, sometimes leaving behind permanently unfinished cliffhangers in their wake.
Which programs won't be coming back in the fall? Which series were snipped in the prime of their youth? And which ones died after providing viewers with decades of entertainment? Here's a complete list of every single TV program that has been cancelled in 2026 thus far, from the very first outing to die in the icy cold winter time months to the latest casualties of the Nielsen wars.
The Abandons
The first cancellation of the year occurred on January 21, and the axe fell on a drama with a pretty prestigious pedigree. "The Abandons," a historical Western crafted by "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, was Netflix's failed attempt at grabbing the Taylor Sheridan audience. Even though the cast included big-name TV luminaries like Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, it failed to gain enough interest from streamers to make renewal worthwhile, peaking at #4 on the platform's top 10 list and falling rapidly downward afterward. It was cancelled after a single season. On top of that, it was the victim of behind-the-scenes drama sparked by Sutter departing the show weeks before it wrapped in 2024.
The series takes place in 1845, and is centered around two totally different families making a living in Washington Territory. There are the poor Nolans, comprised of faith-driven Irish immigrant Tess (Headly) and her adopted clan of orphans. She stands in opposition to the rich Van Ness tribe, headed by Constance (Anderson), who runs the local silver mine. Constance tries to claim the Nolan family farm, and the Nolans must dig in their heels and work to stay alive on their terms. Both women struggle for a foothold in their respective worlds, and though they clash, they have much more in common than they initially believe.
The Vince Staples Show
"The Vince Staples Show" was fearless in its fictionalization of the pre-fame life of its titular rap star, and it wasn't afraid to get imaginative with its storytelling. But all of the creativity in the world couldn't keep the series from the chopping block; it was cancelled in tandem with "The Abandons" by Netflix on January 21.
The comedy was critically acclaimed; it bears a 94% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it wasn't a big enough hit for Netflix, never reaching the streamer's top 10 English language program list. After a big drop in streams from its Season 1 debut, the series was axed.
The show focuses upon Staples as he deals with family drama, money shortages, and day-to-day activities. The majority of Season 2 deals with the death of his Uncle James (Beau Billingslea), and follows Staples from the funeral to the will reading and beyond.
Good Cop/Bad Cop
The phrase good cop-bad cop usually makes people think of spirited interrogation room scenes on dramas like "NYPD Blue." But the comedy drama "Good Cop/Bad Cop" was a seriocomic procedural that seemed made for cult hit status. Unfortunately for the show's newfound fans, it was cancelled on February 13 after airing its first season via the Australian streamer Stan. The series was imported to The CW, but didn't make a splash there, either.
Co-star Luke Cook confirmed the show's cancellation via his TikTok account. "I loved making that show. I loved making friends with everybody on that show, the cast and crew, and John [Quaintance], who wrote the show, they're all my great friends. So I'm sad we won't get to do it again," he said in part.
The series followed the adventures of sibling detectives Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry Hickman (Cook), who solve crimes inside and outside of their small hometown of Eden Vale, located in the Pacific Northwest. Lou is sometimes accompanied by Shane Carson (Devon Terrell), her partner on the force who quietly pines for her. Watching over them all is "Big" Hank Hickman (Clancy Brown), the Hickman siblings' father, who's not afraid of behaving crookedly to protect his family and position as chief of police.
Palm Royale
An Emmy darling with a star-studded cast, "Palm Royale" combined humor and drama in a period setting. But its punchy ways didn't attract enough viewers, and after two seasons it was cancelled by Apple TV+ on March 2. The network declined to explain why the show will be ending.
The series centered around Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig), who does everything she can to become a part of the hoi polloi of Palm Beach, Florida. The more deeply Maxine becomes embedded in the local country club's social set, the more desperate she is for money, approval, and attention. Things get harder for her when her rich, comatose aunt Norma Dellacorte (Carol Burnett) wakens from a long-term coma and makes a move to reclaim her spot at the top of the social scene. But Aunt Norma has plenty of secrets of her own, and Maxine finds herself on a collision course with danger and destiny.
Yes, Chef!
Almost everything lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart touches turns into gold, but she's been having a lot of trouble sticking the landing in the competitive reality show category. While she made a successful run on "Chopped," she's had plenty of failures tucked under her belt; remember "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart?" "Yes, Chef!" has joined that group of missteps. The summertime competition show was cancelled on March 12, averaging 1.5 million live and same-day viewers over its brief one season run.
The series saw Stewart and restaurateur José Andrés put 12 chefs — nominated by their friends and family — through the professional wringer. They have to charm Stewart and Andrés with their talent, teamwork, and personalities. The winner gets $250,000 from sponsor Purely Elizabeth. Sadly the series will never crown a new champion, and Stewart's going to have to keep looking for the right game show to display her talents.
The Steve Wilkos Show
NBCUniversal decided to get out of the first-run syndication programming game on March 13, bringing an end to three of its long-lived shows. The first program on the docket, "The Steve Wilkos Show," had recently finished taping Season 19 when it was cancelled.
A spin-off of the similarly long-lived "The Jerry Springer Show," "The Steve Wilkos Show" carried Springer's mantle well into the 2020s. Wilkos often platformed hot button issues on his series and spoke with controversial guests; an unsurprising fact, since he first gained fame as a security guard pulling apart brawling, swearing combatants on the mothership outlet.
The series even evolved out of a "Springer" segment called "Steve to the Rescue," and softened in tone as the years went on, though not by a lot. In spite of Wilkos' best efforts, things could get wild on his stage, and he sometimes found himself at the center of some furious physical battles.
Access Hollywood
"Access Hollywood" sprang up in the wake of the success of "Entertainment Tonight" and other entertainment news magazines in 1996. Including one-on-one celebrity interviews as well as news covering the pop culture world, the show has evolved away from being solely a TV digest and – with Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez at the helm — would go on to include commerce and shopping stories, along with reporting about lifestyle topics.
It was cancelled on March 13 along with the rest of NBCUniversal's syndicated programs. There's no word as to what will happen with "Access Daily with Mario & Kit" the show's spin-off program, which includes cooking segments and other human interest stories.
The roster of hosts the program has fostered is truly remarkable; alumni include Billy Bush, Nancy O'Dell, Pat O'Brien, Tony Robbins, and "Survivor" host Jeff Probst. Tragically, the show will now be nothing but a memory.
Karamo
The final series to die in NBCUniversal's syndicated programming bloodbath, "Karamo" launched in 2022, making it the newest of the shows to be cancelled. Spotlighting "Queer Eye" cultural expert Karamo Brown, the outing leaned in a surprisingly old-school direction with its subject choices.
One might expect classier topics from a man who made his name selling people on the importance of broadening their minds and tastes, but Brown's show centered on "Jerry Springer"-like ideas such as partner infidelity, family squabbles, and sexual rapaciousness. Episode titles included "DNA: This Is Not My Child," " Mom, Why Can't You Accept Me?," and "I'm a Virgin Looking for a Husband; It's Been 4 Years, Can You Forgive Me?"
It will be interesting to see where Brown goes from here after stepping into Maury Povich's shoes and refereeing dozens of arguments before a live studio audience, but he's at least proved he can appeal to all sorts of demographics.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" got a lot of guff for being what boiled down to a teen soap opera dressed up in Federation togs. Nevertheless, the show had its defenders and developed a small following before ending after two seasons on March 23. Unfortunately, it was not a major hit in spite of the attention it garnered. No matter which way you slice it, "Starfleet Academy" flopped with most who tried it.
The show centers on life on the USS Athena, captained by Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), a part-Lanthanite who is also the chancellor of the titular Starfleet Academy. Captain Ake is a hands-on teacher to her group of students, who range from Klingon Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané) to Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta) a human rebel searching for his missing mother. Together, the teens grow and Ake tries to shepherd them through the lumps and bumps of life.
Talamasca: The Secret Order
The Immortal Universe has two hits on its hands in the form of "Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat" and "Mayfair Witches," but it couldn't keep up that momentum with "Talamasca: The Secret Order," which was canned on March 27. But fans shouldn't despair for too long. In a press release announcing the cancellation, an AMC spokesman declared that some of the characters from "Talamasca" will appear in other Immortal Universe series.
The show is about Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton), a law student, psychic, and telepath. One day, an agent for the Talamasca — a secret organization that monitors the activities of supernatural entities and tries to keep a balance between the mortal and immortal worlds — approaches him with an offer to join their agency, having tracked him for years. Guy does just that, becoming something of a globetrotting secret agent. He is assigned to track Jasper (William Fichtner), a vampire stationed in London who has taken over the Talamasca's Motherhouse in England. But Guy soon finds out that taking down Jasper will be much harder than he anticipated.
DMV
CBS has had a hard time trying to rework its legendary Monday night comedy lineup. "The Neighborhood" is on the cusp of ending, and ever since "Bob Hearts Abishola" concluded in 2024, they've been unable to find the right companion show for it. "DMV" is the latest casualty in that battle — the program was cancelled on March 27 along with "Watson" after one season. The last episode to air before it was axed was "Test Drive," which pulled in only 2.8 million live and same-day viewers.
"DMV" unshockingly focuses on that titular place of business and the people who work there, more specifically an East Hollywood branch. An ensemble workplace comedy, its central characters include the overly-eager Colette (Harriet Dyer); sweet but dim bodybuilder Vic (Tony Cavalero); former English teacher Gregg (Tim Meadows); and Noa (Alex Tarrant), Colette's recently-transferred crush from New Zealand, who has a girlfriend. The group deals with ups, downs, impossible drivers, and complicated situations, becoming a real found family in spite of their less-than-glamorous circumstances.
Watson
Perhaps CBS audiences are starting to come down with procedural fatigue, or perhaps they just weren't excited about a show that tries to separate Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) from Sherlock Holmes. Whatever the problem was, fans rejected "Watson," and it was cancelled alongside "DMV" on March 27 after two seasons. Its viewership has remained middling; it pulled in 3.1 million live and same day viewers for the March outing "Wrongful Life," the most recent episode to air before the cancellation.
Combining medical drama and dashes of mystery, the show's 1st season tries to give Watson an individual life after the apparent death of Holmes and Professor James Moriarty (Randall Park) during a confrontation at Reichenbach Falls. John returns to his medical practice at the Holmes Clinic of Diagnostic Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When Moriarty resurfaces later, Watson finds that his carefully rebuilt life is now in danger, along with those of all of his colleagues and loved ones.
The Runarounds
"The Runarounds" was one part "The Heights," one part "The Archies." But unlike Netflix's treasure hunt laden crime drama "Outer Banks" — which was also created by Jonas and Josh Pate — teenagers didn't find the antics of a touring band on the run charming. Prime Video dumped the show on April 3 after a single season. The program couldn't seem to compete with the many shows aimed at adolescents scooped up by Prime Video for the 2025-2026 season, as the streamer looks for its latest hit in the wake of the ending of "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
The Pate brothers formed the band themselves, and the quintet will continue touring in real life. "The Runarounds" is about the titular band, a small touring outfit comprised of Charlie Cooper (William Lipton), Neil Crosby (Axel Ellis), Wyatt Wysong (Jesse Golliher), Bez Willis (Zendé Murdock), Topher Park (Jeremy Yun), and the people who love them. The group slowly evolves a following across the course of Season 1, and each season would have had the group face new challenges as they become more famous.
The Copenhagen Test
It's been a bad couple of seasons for the spy thriller genre. While a small number of shows, like "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," have broken through, most of them have died ignominious deaths. To wit: the mediocre espionage tale "The Copenhagen Test" now lies at the bottom of that scrap heap of unloved mysteries; it was cancelled on April 15 after one season.
Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera star in a show centered on tech paranoia. Liu plays Alexander Hale, an intelligence analyst whose brain has been hacked by an unknown source. He must therefore lie to himself and everyone around him until he finds the source of the leak, and then dodge danger from every source imaginable.
One of those sources is Michelle (Barrera), an infuriatingly mysterious woman who may or may not mean Alexander harm. As the clock runs out and Alexander worries about his future, danger grows ever nearer — the ultimate question is, of course, who wants into his brain badly enough to brute force their way in?
Law & Order: Organized Crime
"Law & Order: Organized Crime" has become the latest "L&O" spin-off to hit the dirt. NBC did its level best to keep this show alive, but fans have lost interest in this Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni)-centered outing, perhaps due to its multiple hops between NBC and Peacock. The show was cancelled on April 16 in light of how strong NBC's pilot season looks and its weak performance on Peacock. "Organized Crime" lasted for five seasons, four of them broadcast on NBC, and one on Peacock.
The series took a deep dive into Stabler's backstory from "Law & Order: SVU" as he searches for vengeance in the wake of his wife's murder. Case by case and piece by piece, he begins to figure out who did Kathy (Isabel Gillies) in. But even when the case is solved, Elliot sticks around and keeps bringing in mobster after mobster — to the detriment of his mental health and personal life.