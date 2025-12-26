The Copenhagen Test Review: Simu Liu Stars In Mediocre Espionage Fare

"What kind of actor does Simu Liu want to be?" is the question I found myself asking while watching Peacock's new, run-of-the-mill espionage series, "The Copenhagen Test." While "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" made him a globally-known star in 2021, he's hardly done anything worth mentioning in the films and TV shows that followed. It's even difficult to remember him in Greta Gerwig's existential dream house of a movie, "Barbie," even though I really enjoyed that film. Liu is an adequate enough actor, but doesn't necessarily aim for prestige over a paycheck. That's perfectly fine, but then nobody should be surprised when he gets to headline a barely promoted, forgettable, and excruciatingly vapid TV show such as creator Thomas Brandon's latest.

The eight-episode series follows Liu's Chinese-American analyst Alexander Hale, who's been trying to get back on the field where the action is, instead of watching it on the screen at the headquarters of The Orphanage, a secret intelligence service he works for. The trouble is, when he was a special forces soldier, he made a mistake by saving a Belarusian child over an American citizen, and he didn't just lose his position but developed severe PTSD too. Ever since, he's been having irregular panic attacks and popping pills (which he gets from his ex-fiancée) to mask the clearly serious issue. But we learn early on, that mission was actually a test to prove his loyalty and skill set to The Orphanage, and everyone was in on it except for him.

In fact, Alexander has microscopic nannites in his bloodstream that make it possible for the intelligence service to see and hear everything he does and says. This also means the enemy can "hack his brain," and when Alexander and The Orphanage discover that's happened, his life itself turns into a mission that he no longer has control over. They want him to keep acting and living like he has no idea that some real bad people are watching his every step to gather potential intel about The Orphanage, so he has to pretend to fall in love with a bartender and follow the instructions given by his bosses to bait whoever hacked his brain.

This all sounds overly (and unnecessarily) complicated, even though it's meant to be a high-concept variation on the classic genre trope of a "watcher being watched by other secret watchers." You get the idea instantly, but Brandon and his writers spend a lot of precious screen time overexplaining it from multiple perspectives, in order to create suspense and intrigue, while introducing an ensemble of cliched characters. The result is a slow-moving, tedious, and derivative story that never really provides anything original or engaging for the viewer.