2025 Documentaries About Movie Stars Cinephiles Shouldn't Miss

A documentary about Charlie Sheen was inevitable. His four-decade-plus time in the limelight, as the child of renowned actors Martin and Janet Sheen, was the kind of spectacle (both captivating and scandalous) that begged to be chronicled and observed from multiple angles. It's something of a gift that we actually get him — healthy, sober, and sound of mind — in Andrew Renzi's two-part series to reflect back on the most turbulent and haywire moments of his life in both personal and professional matters. Thankfully, he proves self-aware enough not to look past his bountiful mistakes on and off-screen while reminiscing on a career lauded with singular successes and trademark junctures that made him a bona fide actor and celebrity.

Clocking in around three hours, "aka Charlie Sheen" dissects the actor's childhood, the roles that torpedoed him to worldwide stardom, the unbelievable shenanigans he pulled, and the trajectory of his rapid fall into severe drug addiction, malicious behavior, overwhelming shame, and eventually, the slow and strenuous road to recovery. Apart from noting early on that there are things he'd only share with a therapist, Sheen talks candidly about family, the bonds he ruptured, and the relationships he managed to repair and build back up again.

To help form a comprehensive and wider view on him, we also hear brutally honest comments from co-stars like Sean Penn, Jon Cryer, showrunner Chuck Lorre, and ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, as well as friends and other close associates (with the exception of his father and actor brother, Emilio Estevez, who declined to participate in the series). Regardless of your opinion about Sheen, this documentary will undoubtedly help you understand him as a human being — one with flaws, an insatiable ego, and a willingness to heal.