Everything Wrong With Invincible Season 4

As Looper has noted before, occasionally subpar animation quality is the biggest problem with "Invincible," and it's noticeable again in Season 4. Apart from this, however, there are plenty of other things that the show's latest season could have done better. Watch Looper's video above to find out just what went wrong with "Invincible" Season 4.

There's no denying that "Invincible" is a fantastic animated superhero show, of course. Robert Kirkman's Prime Video series has received rave reviews for all four seasons, with no real fumbles along the way — a truly admirable performance for a show this ambitious.

However, this doesn't mean that "Invincible" is perfect by any stretch of the imagination. The Viltrumite-filled Season 4 isn't exactly creaking at the seams, and your mileage may vary on whether the biggest changes "Invincible" Season 4 made from the comics are good or bad — but there are still some things that could have been done in a significantly better way to enhance the experience.