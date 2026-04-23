Everything Wrong With Invincible Season 4
As Looper has noted before, occasionally subpar animation quality is the biggest problem with "Invincible," and it's noticeable again in Season 4. Apart from this, however, there are plenty of other things that the show's latest season could have done better. Watch Looper's video above to find out just what went wrong with "Invincible" Season 4.
There's no denying that "Invincible" is a fantastic animated superhero show, of course. Robert Kirkman's Prime Video series has received rave reviews for all four seasons, with no real fumbles along the way — a truly admirable performance for a show this ambitious.
However, this doesn't mean that "Invincible" is perfect by any stretch of the imagination. The Viltrumite-filled Season 4 isn't exactly creaking at the seams, and your mileage may vary on whether the biggest changes "Invincible" Season 4 made from the comics are good or bad — but there are still some things that could have been done in a significantly better way to enhance the experience.
Invincible Season 4 is good, but it could be even better
Since 2021, Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible" has told the epic story of Mark "Invincible" Grayson (Steven Yeun) and the increasingly convoluted world of aliens, superheroes, and secretive organizations that he has to navigate as he grows into his role as Earth's strongest protector. His universe keeps getting bigger and more detailed, too. "Invincible" Season 4 is full of small details that you missed, from sneaky sci-fi homages to fun audio drops. It's packed with action and mayhem, and its events confirm that the show is only going to get bigger and badder in the future.
Yet there's always room for improvement, and "Invincible" Season 4 did get a few things wrong. Watching Looper's video above is the ideal way to find out what's what — and how the season could have been even better.
"Invincible" Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.