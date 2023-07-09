The Lincoln Lawyer: What Book Is Season 2 Based On?

Imagine being set up for murder and meeting your defense attorney only to find out the person in charge of keeping you out of prison works out of his car and is a former addict. This is the story behind Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer," starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ("6 Underground," "The Magnificent Seven") as Mickey Haller. If you are a fan of the book series starring the same character by famed author Michael Connelly, you'll be happy to know that Season 2 of the series will center around book four in the franchise, "The Fifth Witness."

If you've read the book, you know Haller operates his entire practice out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car, one of the bigger separations from the novels. Showrunner Ted Humphrey explained why fans didn't see that particular vehicle in Season 1 in an interview with Tudem. "The books date back to 2005, and in fact, Lincoln no longer makes Town Cars. They've replaced all their sedans pretty much with SUVs, as so many carmakers have, so we went with the 2020s version, which is a Navigator. As for the classic Continental, he doesn't have that car in the books. We have an origin story for how and why he has one — you saw his dad had the same keychain he has in Episode 106."

The unconventional attorney returns in Season 2 on the streaming giant and, despite the success he found in Season 1, is still working out of the luxurious leather backseat of his Lincoln vehicle.