5 Best Sci-Fi Western Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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Given that it's one of the oldest genres of film, it stands to reason that Hollywood had to start getting creative with Westerns. As such, there are interesting offshoots like horror and fantasy-themed Westerns, to say nothing of all those that are essentially remakes of samurai movies with the swords swapped out with six shooters (luckily, the horses got to stay).

But one of the most fascinating hybrid Western categories is, fittingly, one that combines Westerns with another classic movie genre — science fiction. Sci-fi Westerns are actually more prevalent than you might think, and Hollywood has enough faith in them that there have been multiple tentpole films within that subgenre.

But you won't find "Wild Wild West" or "Cowboys and Aliens" on this list, because these are sci-fi Westerns that are actually good. Enough so that it was actually a bit more difficult than one might expect to narrow them down to just five. As it isn't uncommon for sci-fi films to be underappreciated in their day, we instead chose movies that had the best legacy in terms of modern reappraisal, and ranked them by how well they balanced their Western and sci-fi halves.