5 Best Sci-Fi Western Movies Of All Time, Ranked
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Given that it's one of the oldest genres of film, it stands to reason that Hollywood had to start getting creative with Westerns. As such, there are interesting offshoots like horror and fantasy-themed Westerns, to say nothing of all those that are essentially remakes of samurai movies with the swords swapped out with six shooters (luckily, the horses got to stay).
But one of the most fascinating hybrid Western categories is, fittingly, one that combines Westerns with another classic movie genre — science fiction. Sci-fi Westerns are actually more prevalent than you might think, and Hollywood has enough faith in them that there have been multiple tentpole films within that subgenre.
But you won't find "Wild Wild West" or "Cowboys and Aliens" on this list, because these are sci-fi Westerns that are actually good. Enough so that it was actually a bit more difficult than one might expect to narrow them down to just five. As it isn't uncommon for sci-fi films to be underappreciated in their day, we instead chose movies that had the best legacy in terms of modern reappraisal, and ranked them by how well they balanced their Western and sci-fi halves.
5. Outland
- Cast: Sean Connery, Peter Boyle, Frances Sternhagen
- Director: Peter Hyams
- Year: 1981
- Runtime: 109 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
After leaving 007 behind – not counting when his semi-unofficial appearance in 1983's "Never Say Never Again" — Sean Connery seemed to have an affinity for sci-fi. Not only that, but cult classic sci-fi in particular. "Highlander" is definitely the best and most noteworthy of these, but right behind it is the underrated 1981 sci-fi Western "Outland."
Seen as something of an intergalactic remake of iconic 1950s Western "High Noon," "Outland" stars Connery as a federal marshal tasked with working at a troubled mining facility on one of Jupiter's moons. He soon finds himself having to simultaneously take down dangerous drug lords while navigating the corrupt leadership that controls the facility.
While "High Noon" relied on the U.S.'s fear of the Soviet Union during its release, "Outland" instead shifts the role of boogeyman to corporate consolidation and capitalist greed. It definitely makes "Outland" feel a bit more timeless in that regard, as those are still very commonly held worries in today's society. It's a little rough around the edges, and the plot doesn't always hold up to scrutiny, but "Outland" is very much deserving of its role as a cult favorite space Western.
4. Back to the Future Part III
- Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Mary Steenburgen
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Year: 1990
- Runtime: 118 minutes
- Where to Watch: Rent or purchase via Amazon
Among movie sequels in a completely different genre from their predecessors, "Back to the Future Part III" at least stays in the realm of science fiction. Truth be told, it's a fair bit different than "Back to the Future Part II," the most directly sci-fi entry of the trilogy. But "Part III" is a lot like the original in that both are fish out of water adventures following someone from a different time trying to find their way back home. Only, instead of being set in the 1950s, "Part III" goes all the way back to the Old West.
Interestingly enough, "Part III" is probably the closest to a traditional Western of any movie on this list. It would be pretty easy to edit out its traces of sci-fi and still tell a pretty complete story. Marty (Michael J. Fox) travels back to 1885 to find Doc (Christopher Lloyd), while trying to avoid a gang of bandits, getting into wagon chases, and engaging in duels — pretty much the checklist for a classic Western. But there are still DeLorean repairs, hoverboard antics, and a steam train-turned-time machine.
Wrapping with a sci-fi Western was definitely a gamble, but "Back to the Future Part III" makes for a satisfying conclusion to the beloved trilogy.
3. The Valley of Gwangi
- Cast: James Franciscus, Gila Golan, Richard Carlson
- Director: Jim O'Connolly
- Year: 1969
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Where to Watch: Rent or purchase via Amazon
"Cowboys and Aliens" isn't the first movie to pair cowboys with a sci-fi element. Unfortunately, "Cowboys and Aliens" isn't very good. The best example is definitely "Cowboys and Dinosaurs." Okay, that's not the actual title of 1969's "The Valley of Gwangi," but it perfectly describes exactly what you are getting.
With incredible stop motion by special effects master Ray Harryhausen — best known for "Jason and the Argonauts" and "Clash of the Titans" — the visual effects of "The Valley of Gwangi" are very much of its era in the best possible way. The film sees a group of Wild West show performers discovering that dinosaurs are still alive in a remote Mexican desert, and they capture one and incorporate it into the show. Needless to say, things don't go as planned.
"The Valley of Gwangi" is a B movie through and through, but it's the best kind of B movie. It's cheesy and ridiculous, but it knows it is those things and leans into it. While it's best enjoyed by fans of sci-fi Westerns in particular, fans of B sci-fi or western movies of the era will find it a pleasant surprise.
2. Serenity
- Cast: Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Adam Baldwin
- Director: Joss Whedon
- Year: 2005
- Runtime: 119 minutes
- Where to Watch: Rent or purchase via Amazon
The short-lived Fox series "Firefly" will always be a perennial favorite in discussions of the best one-season TV shows. Fox didn't know how to market it, episodes were broadcast out of order, and most of the show's fanbase didn't come until its post-cancellation DVD release. Even so, "Firefly" got a lot more than most shows in its situation: "Serenity," a big budget, theatrically released movie that served as the finale "Firefly" never got. Had "Serenity" been a hit, maybe the franchise could've lived on in movie form, but that's a whole other discussion.
For those unaware, said franchise follows the intergalactic crew of the Firefly, renegades who do morally grey odd jobs to make ends meet. They had been doing a good job of mostly staying off the radars of the galaxy's various governing bodies, until they find themselves with a powerful and mysterious girl as their cargo. Fast forward to "Serenity," and said girl has realized her true potential — making her the target of a deadly foe.
While "Serenity" is best enjoyed by existing "Firefly" fans, even newcomers might be surprised how easily they fall in love with this gang of space cowboys. And then, of course, they'll want to go back and watch "Firefly" — and join the chorus retroactively mourning it.
1. Westworld
- Cast: Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin, James Brolin
- Director: Michael Crichton
- Year: 1973
- Runtime: 88 minutes
- Where to Watch: Rent or purchase via Amazon
Most know Michael Crichton's "Westworld" best from the 2016 HBO series. While that show started strong, it got progressively worse over the course of its run. While a decent version of the story overall, it pales in comparison to the original. Which, in this case, wasn't a book, but instead a 1973 movie written and directed by Crichton.
The film takes place in the titular theme park, which allows visitors to live out their Wild West fantasies by interacting with androids who play the roles of bartenders, brothel workers, sheriffs, and criminal bandits. Those fantasies can also include gunfights, which seems like a bad idea — which, of course, it turns out to be.
Crichton seems to have a fascination with theme parks full of dangerous elements that end up turning on the visitors. And while "Jurassic Park" is the author's signature work, "Westworld" feels more "his" since it's his singular vision as both writer and director. It's also the best representation of everything unique and special in the sci-fi Western genre, and the standard against which all future sci-fi Westerns will forever be judged.