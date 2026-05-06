Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Includes The Return Of A Beloved Marvel Hero

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 8 – "The Southern Cross"

The startling finale of the critically acclaimed second season of "Daredevil: Born Again" features the long-awaited return of a major Marvel hero: Luke Cage. Played by "Evil" actor Mike Colter, Cage was the superhuman star of his own self-titled Marvel Netflix television show that ran from 2016 to 2018, and in 2017 he co-starred in the tie-in miniseries "The Defenders" alongside Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and Finn Jones as Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist.

The "Luke Cage" series finale, "They Reminisce Over You," ended with the unbreakable hero inheriting the Harlem's Paradise nightclub and reigning as the new "sheriff" of Harlem. A year later, he made a brief appearance in the "Jessica Jones" series finale, "AKA Everything." He shows up at Jessica's apartment after seeing her on the news and advises her to take down her vigilante adoptive sister Hellcat.

Before the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale, Colter's character hadn't made an onscreen appearance in the MCU since that cameo in the final "Jessica Jones" episode, with Colter even telling fans that Luke Cage wasn't likely to return. But anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Hero of Harlem is back. So, where does Luke Cage stand at the end of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2?