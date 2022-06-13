Luke Cage's Mike Colter Confirms What We Suspected About His MCU Future

The question of what's canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to plague fans, and finding answers to those questions only becomes more complex when factoring in the recent introduction of the multiverse. For years, the Marvel Netflix series were some of the most beloved Marvel properties out there, known for their grittier, darker tones than what fans were used to in the movies and other TV series like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." While there are still many questions out there about how the Netflix series fit into all of this, audiences can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Charlie Cox will soon reprise his role of Daredevil in an upcoming revival series on Disney+.

It's unclear if this show will pick up where the Netflix show left off or follow a completely new storyline, but for right now, it's just good to know a beloved interpretation of a classic character will return. Now all that's left is getting the likes of Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter to reprise their parts of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, respectively.

Mike Colter, who's been busy since his time as Luke Cage ended with a role on "Evil," recently spoke about whether audiences can expect to see him follow in Cox's footsteps and return as Luke Cage down the road. As it turns out, he knows about as much as the rest of us.