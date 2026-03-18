Marvel's Daredevil: Season 2 Leaves All The Critics Stunned
Netflix's "Daredevil" brought out the dark, gritty side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans had wanted to see for a while. The real reason that Netflix canceled "Daredevil" was due to disagreements with Marvel Studios, but the show was rebooted by the latter as "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+. The first season was a hit, with Looper's review giving it a 9 out of 10, and early critical reaction suggests Season 2 could be even better. Watch Looper's video above for the full breakdown.
It's nothing but praise online so far, with Rohan Patel of ComicBookMovie.com writing on X, "This is the MCU at its finest, and [Charlie] Cox has never been better! Can't wait for what's next!" Aeron Eclarinal of The Direct shared similar sentiments to Patel: "It contains some of the top-tier MCU action scenes that never hold back. Kingpin is still ruthless, Daredevil is going all-out, but BULLSEYE? Holy Hell's Kitchen. That man is a walking nightmare and the MVP of S2."
Season 2 had some major hype to live up to, as the ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 saw Mayor Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), outlaw all vigilantes, setting up an epic showdown in which Daredevil (Cox) and his allies plan to fight Fisk from the shadows. It's probably no surprise to hear that D'Onofrio and Cox have mastered these characters, since they've been playing them for so long, but it doesn't make the prospect of seeing them go at it once again any less exciting.
Deborah Ann Woll and social commentary shine on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Season 1 of "Daredevil: Born Again" infamously went through some creative upheavals, including massive reshoots to give fans more of what they wanted from the Netflix version of the show. The final product was well-received but felt disjointed at points. All the kinks have been worked out for Season 2, with film critic Brandon Norwood noting, "This is exactly what [Daredevil] fans are gonna want. Hard-hitting fights with good character and story work. So many places to go from here."
One person getting a fair amount of attention from critics is Deborah Ann Woll as Daredevil's friend, Karen Page. Nexus Point News noted: "Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reignite their rivalry with their powerhouse performances, but it's Deborah Ann Woll who gives her best performance yet as Karen Page and steals the show." The new season could also spark plenty of discussions, as Darren Movie Reviews makes it sound like it could be very timely: "The writing's exploration of justice, civil unrest, political manipulation and corruption, and vigilantism is riveting, building on the strong foundation of the first season while delivering great character work."
If you loved "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1, it's looking likely that you'll adore what Season 2 has in store. And with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "Avengers: Doomsday" coming out later this year, it's a great time to be a Marvel fan. For more "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 reactions, make sure to watch Looper's video above.