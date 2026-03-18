Marvel's Daredevil: Season 2 Leaves All The Critics Stunned

Netflix's "Daredevil" brought out the dark, gritty side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans had wanted to see for a while. The real reason that Netflix canceled "Daredevil" was due to disagreements with Marvel Studios, but the show was rebooted by the latter as "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+. The first season was a hit, with Looper's review giving it a 9 out of 10, and early critical reaction suggests Season 2 could be even better. Watch Looper's video above for the full breakdown.

It's nothing but praise online so far, with Rohan Patel of ComicBookMovie.com writing on X, "This is the MCU at its finest, and [Charlie] Cox has never been better! Can't wait for what's next!" Aeron Eclarinal of The Direct shared similar sentiments to Patel: "It contains some of the top-tier MCU action scenes that never hold back. Kingpin is still ruthless, Daredevil is going all-out, but BULLSEYE? Holy Hell's Kitchen. That man is a walking nightmare and the MVP of S2."

Season 2 had some major hype to live up to, as the ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 saw Mayor Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), outlaw all vigilantes, setting up an epic showdown in which Daredevil (Cox) and his allies plan to fight Fisk from the shadows. It's probably no surprise to hear that D'Onofrio and Cox have mastered these characters, since they've been playing them for so long, but it doesn't make the prospect of seeing them go at it once again any less exciting.