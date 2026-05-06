Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Matt Murdock Finale Cliffhanger Explained

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 8 — "The Southern Cross"

"Daredevil: Born Again" finished its stellar, critically-acclaimed 2nd season with a bang. The finale, "The Southern Cross," flipped the script on where we thought the Man Without Fear was going. To finally end Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) reign of terror over New York City, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reveals to the whole world his dual identity as Daredevil. While this will no doubt have major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's led many to wonder if this also happened in the original Marvel comic books. Strangely, the answer is "yes."

While various characters throughout Daredevil's colorful comic book history have discovered his secret identity — including Spider-Man, Karen Page, Kingpin, and Ben Urich — that information has only gone public on a handful of occasions. After all, who would believe that a blind lawyer from Hell's Kitchen would moonlight as a ninja-like vigilante leaping across the rooftops of New York? And yet, as we see on "Born Again," there was one time in particular when Matt publicly unmasked as Daredevil.

After years of fighting allegations that Matt Murdock and Daredevil are one-in-the-same, he lets the cat out of the bag during Mark Waid's run in "Daredevil" (Vol. 3) #36. "Under oath and with God as my Witness, I'm telling you that I am Daredevil," Matt tells the courtroom. While Matt succeeded in unraveling a criminal conspiracy by the Sons of the Serpent, he was ultimately disbarred in New York as a result.