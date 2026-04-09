The MCU Superhero With The Most Screentime Is Not An Avenger

The Marvel Cinematic Universe features no shortage of superheroes fighting the good fight. Despite the Avengers boasting a litany of superstar names in its ranks, here's a fun fact: The defender of justice with the most screentime in the MCU is not part of the franchise's flagship ground. This Man Without Fear isn't considered to be one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but that's okay, because he's more than happy saving Hell's Kitchen rather than the whole world.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil is the MCU superhero with the most screentime, and his nearest competitor is not even close. Let's look at the stats for a second: He's the lead in Netflix's "Daredevil" series, which consists of three seasons, each with 13 hour-long episodes. He also had a starring role in the eight-episode team-up show "The Defenders." Throw in his cameos in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Echo," and then add the hit revival series "Daredevil: Born Again" to the mix, and that's a lot of Matt Murdock.

It's as clear as Daredevil's radar abilities that he's the real main character of the MCU — well, at least in terms of screentime. What's more, it doesn't appear like anyone will ever beat this record, because the Man Without Fear still has more gas in his tank. Daredevil's MCU timeline is only set to expand (there are lots of clues that he'll be appearing in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"), as he remains a beloved character and continues to thrill fans.