Tragic Details About Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown

From the outside looking in, the life of Millie Bobby Brown seems pretty close to perfect. She has global fame after bringing Eleven to life on "Stranger Things" for five intense seasons. She has fortune, with a net worth of $20 million, thanks to her successful acting endeavors and fashion/beauty brand, Florence by Mills. And she has a loving husband, Jake Bongiovi, and daughter, all by the age of 22.

However, life has certainly thrown its hurdles at Brown. Though she might not be facing Demogorgons, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and the Upside Down (which did exist before Eleven opened it, despite debate), she's no stranger to dealing with her share of real-world villains. From peers at school who incessantly bullied her, to tabloids and keyboard warriors who critiqued her appearance at a young age, Brown has been the target of many unkind words.

Additionally, just as Eleven's lifelong psychokinetic abilities sometimes pose challenges on a day-to-day basis, a condition that Brown was born with — being deaf in one ear — makes some aspects of her career a bit difficult. And similar to Eleven, who experiences great loss throughout her journey in "Stranger Things," Brown grieved the death of her beloved grandmother, Ruth, who passed away from Alzheimer's disease.