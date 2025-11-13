Jon Hamm's TV Masterpiece With Over 15 Emmys Is Hitting HBO Max Very Soon

Huge news for fans of "Mad Men," the critically adored AMC series created by Matthew Weiner — it's finally coming to a "mainstream" streamer, so to speak. As of December 1, "Mad Men" will be available to stream on HBO Max, and as a particularly cool bonus, it'll stream in 4K.

Up until this point, "Mad Men" — which ran from 2007 to 2015 and spanned 7 seasons and 92 episodes — was only available to stream on AMC+, the official streamer of its original home network, so it's great news that the show will be available to a much wider audience in a little over a month. In a press release sent to Looper, Royce Battleman, the EVP of global content acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "'Mad Men' is a great addition to the HBO Max library of iconic content. We are thrilled that HBO Max will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy the series in a fresh way with an enhanced 4K viewing experience."

Jim Packer, the president of worldwide TV distribution at Lionsgate, agreed, saying, "'Mad Men' continues to show truly remarkable staying power with audiences a full decade after concluding its network run, and we couldn't imagine a better home for it than HBO Max. HBO sets the bar for premium entertainment, making it the perfect place to celebrate one of television's defining series while introducing 'Mad Men' to new viewers and reintroducing it to longtime fans in 4K."

Not only is this a huge get for HBO Max's expansive catalog, which is already home to HBO classics like "The Sopranos" and "Game of Thrones" and other acquisitions like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Gossip Girl," but this is really big news for fans of "Mad Men." If you're unfamiliar with the show as a whole, here's a refresher.