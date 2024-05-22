Why Scarlett Johansson Is Angry With ChatGPT - Did AI Really Copy Her?

OpenAI's ChatGPT system used a voice that sounds uncannily like Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson, and the actress is speaking out about the issue.

In a statement provided to Variety, Johansson notes that she was approached by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and asked to provide a voice for his AI platform, and she declined but was ultimately shocked when she heard the voice — because it sounded so much like her own.

"When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference," Johansson said in her statement.

Altman, unfortunately, told on himself with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on May 13 when the voice, named Sky, launched on the platform, writing one single word: "her." Johansson apparently noticed this and noted in her statement that Altman made a clear reference in regards to Sky's voice to the Spike Jonze film "Her," where Johansson voices Samantha, an AI companion who strikes up a strange relationship with the lonely Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix). Altman fired back, but the damage is definitely done where Johansson is concerned ... and frankly, this opens up a much larger conversation about the use of AI when it comes to artists whose voices and likenesses are easily attainable thanks to their work in film and television.