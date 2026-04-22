The Boys Season 5 Introduces A Homelander Plot Twist That Makes Zero Sense

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 — "King of Hell"

When tasked with coming up with a way to deter the milk-obsessed Homelander (Antony Starr) from locating and wrecking the Boys as they infiltrate the thoroughly misnamed Fort Harmony, "King of Hell" comes up with the ingenious solution of locking him in a room that weakens him with radioactivity. However, the otherwise bold and brilliant "The Boys" Season 5 forgets to answer a follow-up question: Is Homelander radioactive from now on?

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) has joined Homelander's mission under false pretenses, courtesy of Sister Sage's (Susan Heyward) suggestion. As soon as he can, he double-crosses his genetic son, locking Homelander in a supe-proof holding cell. Well, a bit more than a holding cell, actually. The room in question is what Frederick Vought and his ilk used to see if supes could survive a nuke. The radioactivity in there is enough to temporarily incapacitate Homelander, leaving him with radiation burns and in severe pain.

Homelander eventually escapes the trap, but the show doesn't really bother to answer the radiation question: If every supe who survived V-One — and now Homelander — was locked in that room, how come they didn't become so saturated with radioactivity that just being near them is a one-way ticket to the graveyard?