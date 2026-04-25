5 Best Stephen King Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

He's best known as the king of horror, but Stephen King has long proven to be a master of countless other genres across his long and storied career. From tear-jerking emotional epics like "The Green Mile" to coming-of-age tales like "The Body" (later adapted as "Stand by Me"), he's been a reliable source of best-selling page-turners in the over 50 years since his debut novel. Aside from stories about things that go bump in the night, he's most prolific as a science-fiction author, and many of those works have been adapted to the screen — with considerably mixed results. Below, we've counted down five of the best.

But before we could rank, we had to determine what does and doesn't count as a sci-fi story. For example, last year's "The Long Walk" is the tale of a dystopian future gameshow not entirely dissimilar to "The Running Man," but it takes place in the sparse countryside with no additional high-concept world-building. Because of this, it would be a stretch to qualify here. Similarly, "The Life of Chuck" is a big narrative swing that opens with the end of the world. Without spoiling the movie, it's a deceptive opening, and it would be a little too cheeky of us to count it as sci-fi on that basis; it's far closer to a fantasy tearjerker.

The following five films all share unambiguous sci-fi concepts and are more concerned with exploring those ideas than on developing the creeping sense of dread that characterizes King's horror work. It's not a comprehensive list of every sci-fi adaptation from his catalogue, so as always, please prepare to yell at us for any glaring omission from this list.