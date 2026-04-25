5 Biggest Adult Animated TV Show Bombs Of All Time

The immense success of "The Simpsons," one of the longest running TV shows in history, solidified the value of American animated TV shows aimed at adults. Since then, networks and streamers alike have been flooded with animated shows targeted at older audiences. Initially, these programs materialized as sitcoms, such as "King of the Hill" and "Family Guy." In recent years, though, adult-skewing animated shows have become so popular that they now inhabit all kinds of stories and genres. These productions can range from "Smiling Friends" to "BoJack Horseman" to "Invincible," among many other current hits.

Given how long "South Park" and "Bob's Burgers" have remained on the air, it's easy to think that adult-skewing animated shows are a license to print money. In reality, though, tons of these efforts have gone nowhere. Over the years, networks have launched several attempts to make the next "Simpsons" or "Rick & Morty" only to end up with something like "Allen Gregory."

Five of these boondoggles are particularly fascinating in hindsight. Their various flaws are glaringly obvious now and breaking down those shortcomings is more entertaining than the shows themselves. Adult-skewing animation is everywhere nowadays, but these five programs are cautionary tales that not everything can be "The Simpsons."