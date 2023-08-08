Why Blue Beetle's Initial Box Office Numbers Are So Concerning

August looks to be a precarious month at the box office. SAG-AFTRA went on strike in mid-July, preventing actors from promoting upcoming projects. This wasn't necessarily a problem for the likes of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" as ample promotion and interviews were already recorded before the strike started. But August will see how movies fare without much in the way of promotion, and that puts "Blue Beetle" in a tough spot in more ways than one.

As of right now, Deadline reports that "Blue Beetle" is looking at an opening weekend haul of $30 million when it opens on August 18. If it comes within those projections, it may end up being the lowest-grossing opening weekend for a DCEU film that wasn't released during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, that distinction belongs to "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which brought in $30.1 million on opening weekend. In general, DC films have struggled as of late. Even "The Flash," which was supposed to serve as a course correction to make way for James Gunn's new DC film universe, only brought in $55 million in its first few days.

"Blue Beetle" doesn't have the same name recognition as "The Flash" and doesn't boast the nostalgia factor of bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman. However, it is the first DC film with a Latino lead, so there are naturally expectations associated with the film and a desire to see it perform well so that studios invest more in Latino-driven projects. But "Blue Beetle" may wind up being a victim of circumstance more than anything else.