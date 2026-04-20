5 Best Sitcoms You Can Binge-Watch In One Weekend

There are some people who want to binge-watch an entire crime series in one weekend, and there are some people who'd rather go for their all-time weekend laugh record and binge a sitcom. This list is for sitcom lovers everywhere who might be tired of revisiting old standbys and are looking for something quick and enjoyable to put away on a rainy weekend. There are certainly more than five series that could fit this criteria — still, the following five shows represent a balance of tone, subject, comedy, and character, and any one of them could easily become a new favorite for any comedy-lover.

The most important part of choosing these shows was obviously series length — no one can binge-watch nine seasons of "The Office" in one weekend — so we tried not to choose anything over five seasons. In addition to that, we prioritized series that feel complete by the time the last episode's credits roll. Despite the fact that many of these shows were canceled prematurely, they all end on a note that can satisfy any viewer seeking closure. After that, it's a matter of providing many different kinds of humor all at the same caliber of skill, whether darkly funny or cleverly corny.