5 Worst Backdoor Pilots, Ranked

Spinoffs are the life-blood of television, and there's no easier way to introduce a spinoff than with a backdoor pilot to get audiences invested before the pilot even airs. A backdoor pilot is when an existing TV series uses an episode to set up characters, settings, and situations that could function as an entertaining show separate from the original program. It's a good way to test whether audiences are interested in these new characters before committing to a full season order.

Some great TV shows started as backdoor pilots. In fact, the classic "All in the Family" launched several successful series, namely "The Jeffersons" and "Maude," through special episodes. Meanwhile, "NCIS" has created a whole universe of spinoffs, but even that show began as a "JAG" backdoor pilot initially.

While we remember the good times, not every attempt of a new show is met with acclaim. It goes without saying that the worst backdoor pilots of all time didn't even get a new series. As such, they now exist as awkward filler episodes that focus on different characters for no reason. When a backdoor pilot fails, it takes away precious screen time from the folks we know and love.

These are the worst backdoor pilots that now have no reason to exist and ruin any binge-watch of their respective series.