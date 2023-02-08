The Arrowverse's Long, Agonizing Death Is A Lesson In How To Achieve Cultural Irrelevance

Arrowverse shows don't quite count as formulaic procedurals. There are constantly bigger arcs in place, and the shows know how to mix and match the villain-of-the-week episodes and season-long storylines. However, comic book adaptations that they are, they're often deliberately episodic in nature, and even their weirdest moments rarely stray too far from The CW adventure drama template that "Smallville" set back in the day — with, of course, the notable exception of the glorious mayhem of "Legends of Tomorrow."

None of this is a problem in itself, because whatever else they were, the Arrowverse shows were still good. However, "good" doesn't quite cut it when the competing company on the other side of the street is busy redefining the genre.

To say that Marvel's Netflix shows –- which have since migrated to Disney+ and are now known as "The Defenders Saga" -– hit the ground running would be a massive understatement. "Daredevil" Season 1 remains one of the most mature superhero stories ever told, complete with a magnificent cast and an all-time great villain in Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). "Jessica Jones" followed suit with an even more cynical take on superpowered people, as the titular private detective (Krysten Ritter) deals with the manipulative supervillain Kilgrave (David Tennant) and her own traumatic past.

With some exceptions (yeah, "Iron Fist," we're looking at you), the stories Marvel's Netflix series told were more than enough to blow the Arrowverse's more conventional structures and stories out of the water. And that's just Marvel's first trial run — they've since gone all in with the Disney+ MCU shows, while elsewhere, shows like "The Boys" are constantly pushing the boundaries of what a superhero series can do.

Still, Arrowverse did have its own thing going. Its signature style might even have been enough to successfully occupy its own sliver of small screen success indefinitely, if it wasn't for the fact that ...