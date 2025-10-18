Why Rainn Wilson Was 'Relieved' By NBC's Decision To Pass On His Office Spinoff

With its ensemble cast, "The Office" seems like a show that's screaming for spinoffs. 2025 gave us "The Paper," but back when "The Office" was still airing new episodes, Rainn Wilson had a spinoff pitch. Wilson's series would have been called "The Farm," and it was meant to follow Dwight Schrute's life outside of Dunder Mifflin.

Today "The Farm" sounds like a straightforward hit. There were good and bad things about "The Paper," but the show's distance from "The Office" makes it almost feel like it's in a separate universe. Wilson's show would have been closer to the main series, especially since it would have been airing at the same time. Sadly for fans of "The Office," the Dwight spinoff wasn't meant to be. NBC shot down Wilson's pitch for "The Farm," but his reaction to the bad news will probably surprise you. "It was like 10 top 20 percent disappointment and 80 percent relief," the actor explained on "The Last Laugh" podcast.

Wilson didn't always like making "The Office," and even though he'd been excited about the idea for "The Farm," he liked the idea of taking a break from Dwight even more. Fans of "The Office" might have missed out on the ideal spinoff series, but there's a chance that they haven't seen the last of Dwight just yet.