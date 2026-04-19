What The Cast Of The Powerpuff Girls Looks Like In Real Life

Even if you've only seen a few episodes of "The Powerpuff Girls," you probably remember the simian Mojo Jojo — he's one of the show's most iconic villains, and probably one of the most famous characters Cartoon Network ever put out. Mojo Jojo was voiced by Roger L. Jackson, and if you think that's the only pop culture-defining villain he has under his belt, prepare to be surprised.

Aside from playing Mojo Jojo, Jackson's biggest role has been the voice of Ghostface in the "Scream" franchise. Beginning in the now-famous opening sequence of Wes Craven's horror classic, where Drew Barrymore gets quizzed on her favorite scary movies over the telephone, Jackson has been responsible for creating the sense of menace behind the character. He put a lot of thought into his performance, telling Vice, "I knew it had to be a sexy voice and something interesting enough to keep the girl on the phone, even though she clearly wants to hang up. He sounds interesting. There's this texture and erotic colour to his voice ... I wanted the voice to change colour as Ghostface goes in for the kill, sort of like a cat does."

It's largely thanks to him that Ghostface has become one of horror's most definitive villains, and he's stuck with the role in every film, including "Scream 7," which came out earlier in 2026.