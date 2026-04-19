What The Cast Of The Powerpuff Girls Looks Like In Real Life
If you know one animated series from Cartoon Network, there's a decent chance that it's "The Powerpuff Girls." The high-octane superhero show took the world by storm when it premiered in 1998, captivating young audiences with its likable characters, quirky humor, and unique animation style. It ran for a total of six seasons on the animation network, creating an entire franchise around it.
The premise was simple: A scientist creates three little girls with superpowers, which they must use to fight the forces of darkness threatening the poor, innocent city of Townsville. But Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup became so much more, entering the pop cultural zeitgeist with aplomb. And although you may not know the voice actors who brought them and the rest of the characters on "The Powerpuff Girls" to life, they've contributed tremendously to not just this one show, but many of the animated series we love.
Cathy Cavadini (Blossom)
As Blossom, Cathy Cavadini plays the most balanced member of the "Powerpuff Girls" — a little less emotionally extreme than either of her sisters. Before taking on the role of the pint-sized superhero, Cavadini had a long history in voice acting, including several outings with the House of Mouse. She provided background voice work for "Lilo & Stitch," "The Lion King," and "Finding Dory." But Disney was far from her only employer.
She was also featured in several other animated films, including "The Grinch," "Klaus," "Sing," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and "Despicable Me 4." In the sequel to "An American Tail," "Fievel Goes West," Cavadini took over the role of Fievel's sister Tanya. And when they decided to make an animated spinoff of "Back to the Future," Cavadini was there to play Jennifer Parker, a character played first by Claudia Wells and then Elisabeth Shue. In 2025, Cavadini both reprised her role as Blossom for "Jellystone" and appeared in a short film called "Good Boy" — one of her rare live-action performances (although you can also see her briefly as a Pentecostal singer in "Elvis" with Austin Butler).
Tara Strong (Bubbles)
If you don't recognize the voice behind the deceptively diminutive Bubbles in "The Powerpuff Girls," well ... your parents probably didn't let you watch much TV in the '90s, or more recently, for that matter. In addition to playing Bubbles, Tara Strong is responsible for bringing to life Timmy Turner from Nickelodeon's hit fantasy series "The Fairly Oddparents," classic younger brother Dil Pickles on both "Rugrats" and "All Grown Up," and Ben on "Ben 10."
Along with these classic kids' shows, Strong has also established a foothold for herself in the world of superheroes. She played Raven on "Teen Titans Go," was the memorable voice of unlikely villain "Miss Minutes" on the "Loki" television series, and gave us a human connection to Mainframe in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." And look, these are just a few of her many credits — she's been involved in more animated films and television series than we could possibly count. Chances are, she's played at least one beloved character from your childhood.
Elizabeth Daily (Buttercup)
Okay, we know we said that Tara Strong was everywhere in the world of animation, but her "Powerpuff Girls" costar Elizabeth (sometimes credited as E.G.) Daily, who played the fiery Buttercup, was arguably even more so. First of all, she had the role of the adventurous Tommy Pickles on "Rugrats," making her voice one of the most memorable for an entire generation of kids. She also played Babe in "Babe: Pig in the City," Knothead on "The Woody Woodpecker Show," Baby Mumble in "Happy Feet," and Elastigirl in many different "Incredibles" video games and short-form media.
What's more, Daily is recognizable for her on-screen work as well. She's best known for playing Dottie, Pee-Wee's girlfriend in "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," but she was also cast in "Dogfight" alongside River Phoenix and "Valley Girl" with Nicolas Cage. In John Cusack's pitch-black comedy "Better Off Dead," she sings the title track at the school prom, and she's also responsible for the simple but annoyingly catchy theme song of "Two and a Half Men." Always a singer as much as a voice actress, Daily released four studio albums and was a contestant on the fifth season of "The Voice."
Tom Kane
In some ways, "The Powerpuff Girls" is as much a throwback to the family sitcom as it is a superhero cartoon. And with the three little girls at its heart, there also has to be a stern but loving patriarch — in this case, Professor Utonium, who built the Powerpuff Girls from scratch in his lab. Utonium is voiced by Tom Kane, who pulls double duty on the show, also playing the devilishly campy HIM (short for "His Infernal Majesty").
Kane has had a number of high-profile voice acting roles under his belt over the years. For "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," he voiced both the show's narrator and Yoda, and in the live-action "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," he was Admiral Ackbar, taking over the role from Erik Bauersfield, who passed away in 2016. He was also the announcer for "The Eric Andre Show," Narrator Smurf in "The Smurfs," Mr. Herriman in "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends," and the persnickety chimpanzee Darwin on "The Wild Thornberrys."
Tom Kenny
What, you thought there was an animated series somewhere out there that Tom Kenny didn't lend his vocal talents to? Please. In "The Powerpuff Girls," he plays the embattled mayor of Townsville who is constantly forced to rely on the talents of a group of kindergarten superheroes to save his bacon. (He's also the voice of the narrator, who intros each episode with a wry flair.)
But that's not all we know Tom Kenny from. He's also known for his work as Spongebob on "Spongebob Squarepants" and its various film spinoffs, Heffer in "Rocko's Modern Life," Carl in "Johnny Bravo," Penguin on "The Batman," Nute Gunray in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Ice King in "Adventure Time," Rabbit in "Winnie the Pooh," and Doc Ock in "Ultimate Spider-Man." On the big screen, he voiced Mr. Willerstein in "Meet the Robinsons" and Mussolini in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." He's also had a few roles in major live-action projects in addition to his animation work, with appearances in "Just Shoot Me!," "Battle of the Sexes," and "Mr. Show with Bob and David."
Jennifer Martin
Ah, Ms. Bellum — perhaps the character in "The Powerpuff Girls" that has aged least well. Although the show features three young, female superheroes whose femininity never gets in the way of their crime-fighting abilities, "The Powerpuff Girls" also has Ms. Bellum, an assistant to the mayor who is only ever shown as a torso. The point, clearly, is to emphasize her shapely hourglass figure, although it also has the result of dehumanizing her.
But despite the character's flaws, her voice actress — Jennifer Martin — does an excellent job bringing her to life. In addition to her work on "The Powerpuff Girls," Martin played Elle in the animated series of "Men in Black," Ikra in "Samurai Jack," and several different characters on "Johnny Bravo." But her most substantial job in the years since "The Powerpuff Girls" has been with "The Bold and the Beautiful" — she was the announcer for the soap opera from 2003 to 2011, with her voice featured in a staggering 2,228 episodes.
Jennifer Hale
Since the Powerpuff Girls are only about three apples high, it makes sense that at least some part of the show would be spent showing them doing what regular kids do: going to school. Jennifer Hale plays Ms. Keane, their kind-hearted kindergarten teacher, whom they learn from between superhero missions. If they're shown in a classroom, it's usually just the setup for one of their many adventures.
Hale has been featured on a number of animated shows from the 1990s through the 2020s, including "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," "DuckTales," "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and "Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?" On the animated "Mighty Ducks" series, she played Mallory McMallard, in addition to her work in "Totally Spies!" as Sam and Mandy, playing the iconic computer interface F.R.I.D.A.Y. on "Avengers Assemble," and voicing Jean Grey on the popular animated throwback "X-Men '97." She's also the voice of Cinderella in Disney's "Dreamlight Valley" video game.
Roger L. Jackson
Even if you've only seen a few episodes of "The Powerpuff Girls," you probably remember the simian Mojo Jojo — he's one of the show's most iconic villains, and probably one of the most famous characters Cartoon Network ever put out. Mojo Jojo was voiced by Roger L. Jackson, and if you think that's the only pop culture-defining villain he has under his belt, prepare to be surprised.
Aside from playing Mojo Jojo, Jackson's biggest role has been the voice of Ghostface in the "Scream" franchise. Beginning in the now-famous opening sequence of Wes Craven's horror classic, where Drew Barrymore gets quizzed on her favorite scary movies over the telephone, Jackson has been responsible for creating the sense of menace behind the character. He put a lot of thought into his performance, telling Vice, "I knew it had to be a sexy voice and something interesting enough to keep the girl on the phone, even though she clearly wants to hang up. He sounds interesting. There's this texture and erotic colour to his voice ... I wanted the voice to change colour as Ghostface goes in for the kill, sort of like a cat does."
It's largely thanks to him that Ghostface has become one of horror's most definitive villains, and he's stuck with the role in every film, including "Scream 7," which came out earlier in 2026.
Jim Cummings
Fuzzy Lumpkins, an ornery villain straight out of Hanna-Barbera, didn't make frequent appearances on "The Powerpuff Girls." But when he did show up, he made his screen time count. The hateful furball was voiced by Jim Cummings, one of the best in the business when it comes to voice acting, if only for the range he is able to display.
For example, he voiced Winnie the Pooh in a variety of different projects, including the live-action "Christopher Robin." And he also played Hondo Ohnaka on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," a character about as far from the Hundred Acre Woods as you could possibly get. He was Darkwing Duck back in the 1990s, Cat in "CatDog," the hyena Ed in "The Lion King," "Dr. Robotnik" on the "Sonic the Hedgehog" television series, Powhatan in "Pocahontas," Steele in "Balto, and the devastatingly romantic Cajun firefly Ray in "The Princess and the Frog." He was even the singing voice of Rasputin in "Anastasia." So really, the only question we have is what can't this guy do?
Jeff Bennett
If you're looking for the character on "The Powerpuff Girls" who has the most Fonzie energy (and why wouldn't you?), it has to be Ace. The leader of the Gangreen Gang, he's an almost vampiric-looking greaser who creates trouble for the Powerpuff Girls, but is charismatic enough that we just can't bring ourselves to hate him. Ace is voiced by Jeff Bennett, who, like many of his "Powerpuff Girls" co-stars, has had quite the illustrious career.
His dulcet tones have been featured in everything from "Curious George," where he starred as The Man in the Yellow Hat, to "The Penguins of Madagascar," where he played Kowalski. He was a recurring figure on "The Legend of Korra," providing the voice of the Radio Broadcaster whose news reports began pretty much every episode. He played the titular Johnny Bravo on "Johnny Bravo," and even gets in on the Disney action with a bit role in "Bolt," where he voices Lloyd, an animal control guy who winds up on the wrong side of Bolt and Mittens.
Rob Paulsen (Brick/Boomer)
The Powerpuff Girls may be powerful, but they also have boy counterparts, the Rowdyruff Boys, who give them a run for their money. Brick is the male equivalent of Blossom, and he's voiced by Rob Paulsen, who also brings to life his brother Boomer (the boy version of Bubbles).
Paulsen has been a prominent figure in the world of voice acting since the 1980s. He appeared in "Fraggle Rock," played the titular role of Saber Rider in 52 episodes of "Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs," was Corky on "Snorks," and PJ Pete on "Goof Troop" — and those are just a few highlights from the early years of his career. He's also well known for voicing Raphael on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Yakko Warner in "Animaniacs," Pinky on "Pinky and the Brain," Spike in several outings of the "Land Before Time" franchise, and Carl Wheezer on "The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius." If you watched much animation during the past few decades, you've definitely heard his voice.