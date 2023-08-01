Whatever Happened To Dottie From Pee-Wee's Big Adventure?

E. G. Daily has become a major face in the voice over acting community since taking part in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." Aside from creating and continuing to voice the role of Tommy Pickles, she can count a teenage Louie Duck (in "Quack Pack"), a child version of Bagheera (in "Jungle Cubs"), and child and teenage versions of Buttercup (in "Powerpuff Girls") among her most successful voiceover roles. She also stepped in for Holly Hunter to voice Elastigirl for "The Incredibles"-related video games, and went on to put her talents behind multiple characters in "Cats & Dogs: the Revenge of Kitty Galore," the Discovery Kids version of "Pound Puppies," "Curious George," and both "Happy Feet" films.

In the live-action realm, she's appeared in minor roles in the films "Aquamarine" as an actress, "Pledge This!" as Catherine Johnson, and "My Sister's Keeper" as a nurse. She had a more substantial role in "Second Chance Christmas," as Frankie and was Sex-Head in one of the most terrifying clown movies ever to exist, "31."

Daily revisited her old "Valley Girl" stomping grounds by appearing in the 2020 remake as Mickey Bowen's (Logan Paul) mom. In the TV realm, she has guest-starred on "The Mentalist" and "The Middle." She continues to be involved in the creation of independent films as well. From children's cartoons and crime dramas on television to horror flicks on the big screen, Daily has proven to be a veteran performer who can find her footing in any type of project, big or small.