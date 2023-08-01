Whatever Happened To Dottie From Pee-Wee's Big Adventure?
Pee-wee Herman never had much of an eye for the ladies, but Dottie (Elizabeth "E.G." Daily) definitely has an eye for him. During the events of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," bike shop employee Dottie carries a major torch for Pee-wee — who memorably insists that romance isn't what he's looking for. "I'm a loner, Dottie," he declares. "A rebel." But by the time the movie ends, he and Dottie have managed to strike up a fond connection. She's the person he calls when he's at his lowest and their friendship is the closest one Pee-wee has in the whole movie.
After bringing Dottie to life in the 1985 classic, Elizabeth Daily managed to carve out quite the career for herself as a voice actress and musician while continuing to pursue life as an onscreen actor. Her latest acting role was in 2022's "The Blonde Experiment," and she continues to voice the incorrigible Tommy Pickles for Paramount+'s "Rugrats" reboot. Since "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," she's played dozens of different characters, from an irascible teenage duck to a super powered monkey.
Elizabeth E.G. Daily has made quite a name for herself as a voice actress
E. G. Daily has become a major face in the voice over acting community since taking part in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." Aside from creating and continuing to voice the role of Tommy Pickles, she can count a teenage Louie Duck (in "Quack Pack"), a child version of Bagheera (in "Jungle Cubs"), and child and teenage versions of Buttercup (in "Powerpuff Girls") among her most successful voiceover roles. She also stepped in for Holly Hunter to voice Elastigirl for "The Incredibles"-related video games, and went on to put her talents behind multiple characters in "Cats & Dogs: the Revenge of Kitty Galore," the Discovery Kids version of "Pound Puppies," "Curious George," and both "Happy Feet" films.
In the live-action realm, she's appeared in minor roles in the films "Aquamarine" as an actress, "Pledge This!" as Catherine Johnson, and "My Sister's Keeper" as a nurse. She had a more substantial role in "Second Chance Christmas," as Frankie and was Sex-Head in one of the most terrifying clown movies ever to exist, "31."
Daily revisited her old "Valley Girl" stomping grounds by appearing in the 2020 remake as Mickey Bowen's (Logan Paul) mom. In the TV realm, she has guest-starred on "The Mentalist" and "The Middle." She continues to be involved in the creation of independent films as well. From children's cartoons and crime dramas on television to horror flicks on the big screen, Daily has proven to be a veteran performer who can find her footing in any type of project, big or small.