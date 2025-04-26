When Craig McCracken created "The Powerpuff Girls" for Cartoon Network, he looked to the 1960s Adam West "Batman" show as a model for multigenerational entertainment: a series that would work as an exciting superhero action series for kids, while simultaneously playing as ridiculous comedy for adults.

Creating a worthy rogues gallery for Blossom (Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (Tara Strong), and Buttercup (E.G. Daily) to battle was key to the cartoon's success; the villains had to be threatening on one level but hilarious at the same time. Some of these individual enemies leaned heavier towards danger while others went more for laughs, but this balanced approach resulted in one of the most eccentric and creative collections of bad guys we've loved to hate in any cartoon.

We've gone through and ranked the best villains from the original 78-episode run of "The Powerpuff Girls" from 1998-2005, including all of the show's recurring enemies or teams as well as some unforgettable one-off antagonists. This is based exclusively on their characterization in the original series and does not account for the very different interpretations of some of these villains in the 2006-2007 anime "Demashita! Powerpuff Girls Z," nor the divisive 2016-2019 reboot series. And don't even start asking about the human version of Mojo Jojo in the abandoned CW live-action pilot.