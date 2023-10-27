Marvel Just Confirmed The MCU's Most Sadistic Villain

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 4 — "Heart of the TVA"

"Loki" is full of supervillains. Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), of course, are variants of the trickster god who serves as the first true Big Bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Season 1's He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and Season 2's Victor Timely (also Jonathan Majors) are Kang variants. Even Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and most other Time Variance Authority agents serve an antagonistic role at various points of the series. It takes a lot to stand out in a crowd like this, but Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) manages to do just that. In fact, one "Loki" Season 2, Episode 4 moment proves that the show's resident nefarious artificial intelligence isn't just the most sadistic villain on "Loki" — she's the most sadistic villain in the MCU, period.

Viewers who remember the disturbing shrinking cube Loki uses to interrogate Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) in Episode 2, "Breaking Brad," now get to witness the nasty end result of the machine's shrinking function when Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) uses it to crush General Dox (Kate Dickie) and her troops. Though the gruesome death scene isn't shown, it's played out off-screen with unnerving audio that ends with quiet dripping indicating Dox's crew has been pulped into goo. All the while, the camera stays on Renslayer and Miss Minutes ... and while the former has the good sense to struggle with her composure, the AI is watching the scene with a gleeful expression that reveals how much she's enjoying herself. The MCU may be full of deadly villains, but Miss Minutes is the only one we've seen derive such sadistic pleasure from the agonizing deaths of others.