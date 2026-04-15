The Boys Season 5 Reveals Billy Butcher's Most Nefarious Plot Yet

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) was never the world's most stable and chill guy, but "The Boys" Season 4 finally took him over the edge. He's dead set on destroying supes in general and Homelander (Antony Starr) in particular, and he has both the means and the muscle to advance his plans. "The Boys" Season 5 has shown just how powerful Butcher has become with his new cancer-themed superpowers — and now, we see that his ruthlessness has grown to scale.

In Episode 3 of the show's final season, Butcher demonstrates his cruelty with what may very well be his nastiest plot yet. As he reconnects with the wary Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), he promptly convinces the young supe, who once considered him a father figure, to participate in an unsurvivable mission: Butcher wants Ryan to get close to Homelander and infect him with the supe virus. The twist, of course, is that the virus would kill Ryan, too.

Butcher is pretty upfront with the fact that the virus will be fatal to the young man, and even promises to be nearby so that he will also suffer the same fate. However, he gets Ryan to agree to the plan by effectively gaslighting the kid into feeling worthless enough to do it, using Ryan's discomfort with his supe status to manipulate him. Not cool, Billy.