Everything Steven Seagal And Jean-Claude Van Damme Have Said About Each Other

The 1980s and 1990s brought a whole new crop of stars to revamp the action movie industry. From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sylvester Stallone, some were beefy brute forces. And then there were those like Bruce Willis and Kurt Russell, who had more of an everyman charm. And lastly, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal revitalized the martial arts movies made famous by Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. While there was always a natural competition between these people looking to cut their own slice of the industry pie for themselves, Van Damme and Seagal have a legendary feud where they almost came to blows, according to some.

Seagal hit the screens in 1988 with his first film, "Above the Law," seeing him as a Vietnam vet who uncovers a corrupt faction within the CIA. What followed was a handful of hits (including the ones he delivered in the movies) over the next few years, including "Marked for Death," "Hard to Kill," "Executive Decision," and two films in the "Under Siege" franchise. While he has since been mainly relegated to direct-to-DVD or streaming, he solidified himself as one of the premiere action stars of his time in the '90s.

Jean-Claude Van Damme had a handful of films under his belt before he exploded onto the screens with his portrayal of real-life martial artist Frank Dux in "Bloodsport." He collected a long list of hits in the next decade, including "Kickboxer," "Universal Soldier," "Double Impact," "Timecop," and even an appearance as himself on "Friends." He also has been relegated to the low-budget bargain bins of the movie industry, and the two action stars have been going at it all along, thanks to some harsh words by Seagal.