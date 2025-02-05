Scorpion Vs Sub-Zero: Who Is The Strongest Mortal Kombat Fighter?

"Mortal Kombat" is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, with multiple sequels, spin-offs, and feature films. There have also been a bunch of "Mortal Kombat" TV shows, including a Saturday morning cartoon. It even inspired one of the biggest dance hits of the '90s. The franchise itself began as a fighting arcade game from Midway Games released in 1992 at the height of the initial fighting game boom, following the success of Capcom's also massively-popular "Street Fighter 2" from a year prior. And while "Mortal Kombat" might not have had as robust a fighting system as its Japanese competitor, it made up for it with massive amounts of gore and extreme '90s attitude. It also boasted state-of-the-art digitized sprites, which made the fighters look more realistic than anything else on the market at the time, adding to the grisliness of the bloody mayhem.

Unfortunately, despite the impressive graphics for the era, there were still technical limitations on the arcade's hardware. So, to add an extra character to the roster, the development team had to palette-swap one of the ninja characters to make two characters instead. Essentially, one ninja was colored blue and dubbed Sub-Zero, while the other ninja was colored yellow and dubbed Scorpion (and a third, secret character, was green). However, despite their similar appearances, each character has their own unique lore and special abilities, making them arguably the two most popular characters in the "Mortal Kombat" games. But who is the stronger character, Sub-Zero or Scorpion? Let's find out below, shall we? Fight!