Jean Claude Van Damme Is Finally Playing Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat

Big screen stars shifting to a video game environment isn't new, but seeing an icon drop into a franchise he was the inspiration for is certainly worth a moment for pause. Revealed in a brand new trailer for "Mortal Kombat 1," the upcoming beat-em-up has teased a new skin for its iconic fighter, Johnny Cage, and it's none other than the muscles from Brussels, Jean Claude Van Damme.

Doing his own voice work for the skin, JCVD is de-aged and de-robed in the new preview and gives the level of smack talk that Johnny Cage usually dishes out himself. It makes sense that the beloved action star is giving as good as he's getting, considering that Van Damme was actually not only the inspiration for Johnny Cage, but also was the catalyst for the creation of "Mortal Kombat" and its 31-year franchise.

Making an appearance on the spicy talk show Hot Ones, "Mortal Kombat" co-creator Ed Boon admitted, "When we made the very first game, our original intention was to make 'Van Damme: The Arcade Game,'" the star was in his prime thanks to the likes of "Bloodsport" and "Kickboxer" (which the skin looks to be inspired by) and Boon saw an opportunity Van Damme didn't take up. "I don't know if he declined, or it just never got to him," Boon explained, taking a pixelated trip down memory lane. "But we [Boon and co-creator, John Tobias] were a couple of 20-something-year-old kids who wanted to make a video game." As a result, they had to make a detour, choosing to make "Mortal Kombat." The rest, as they say, is bone-snapping history.