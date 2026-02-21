Paradise Season 2 Review: The Post-Apocalyptic This Is Us Remains As Emotionally Potent As Ever

Season 2 doesn't immediately pick up where "Paradise" left off last year. Instead, it spends some time in the past to show us the other side of the coin — of what happened after The Day to those who weren't fortunate enough to make it to the bunker before s*** hit the fan. We begin with Annie (Shailene Woodley), a lost young woman who dropped out of nursing school, as she finds her new home at Elvis' Graceland as a tour guide — the very place that also becomes her and another woman's shelter when the world ends. Through her eyes, we get to peek into the nuclear catastrophe that obliterated most of the world's population and the effect it left on those who survived it. She's just the first of many survivors that Dan Fogelman introduces and seamlessly weaves into the narrative fabric of "Paradise" this time around. With this approach, he evokes the kind of character-driven storytelling that made trailblazers like "Lost" so immersive and captivating.

There's a connection behind every new face and backstory, and it doesn't take long until they lead to our hero, Xavier. As we know from the Season 1 finale, he's now on the mission to find his wife Teri (Enuka Okuma) outside of Paradise, while the people he left behind — including his family, the bunker's ruler Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), and the unhinged Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) — are dealing with the aftermath of the rebellion he started to reveal the lies they were fed by the government. In the seven episodes that were provided for review, we follow Xavier on his journey as he encounters survivors of various intentions, while Sinatra and the leaders of Paradise attempt to restore order and stop those who want to fight the power and break above ground — like Xavier's teenage daughter, Presley (Aliyah Mastin), and her boyfriend, Jeremy (Charlie Evans).

In terms of main plot progression, Season 2 might seem disproportionately slow, but Fogelman and his writers give us so much else to care about that it almost doesn't matter. Instead of leaning into the actions and the feud between Paradise and the outsiders, they focus on the smaller, more intimate moments, and that's where the series excels far better than anything else on TV right now.