13 Best Movies Like Donnie Darko

"Donnie Darko" — a sci-fi thriller about a troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) receiving warnings of the oncoming apocalypse from a guy in a rabbit suit (James Duval) — went from a box office bomb to one of the biggest cult classics of the 21st century. As with many cult favorites, Richard Kelly's 2001 film developed its fandom in part because it was so utterly unique. There's not any other movie out there that's exactly like "Donnie Darko."

For those looking for comparable cinematic experiences, however, there are a good number of films made from similarly unique perspectives that possess some of the same qualities that made "Donnie Darko" so captivating. Whether through mind-bending mysteries, adolescent angst, unnerving atmosphere, or some or all of the above, the following 13 movies evoke some aspect of "Donnie Darko" and come highly recommended for that film's fans. Not coincidentally, five of these films are, like "Donnie Darko," directorial feature debuts — the works of artists desperate to fit as much of their soul into one movie, not knowing if they'll get the chance to direct another.

(Note that the "Donnie Darko" direct-to-video sequel "S. Darko" — a sequel you probably had no idea existed — is not on this list, because it is bad and everyone who knows about it wants to forget its existence.)