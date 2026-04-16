Beef Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens To Every Main Character

Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Beef"

A lot can change in a few years, and the epilogue of the still enjoyable but less strong Season 2 of "Beef" sees all the characters winding up at the opposite end of the food chain to where they started — except Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), of course, because she knows how to manipulate the game so that she always wins.

Eight years before its closing sequence, Josh (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) were first introduced giving a speech at their country club fundraiser, putting on the facade of a happy marriage that would drop the second they both left the shindig. Their blissfully loved-up underlings Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton) were yet to have a single argument, but as soon as their paths crossed, both relationships took unusual turns.

After putting their blackmail plan in motion, Ashley and Austin began to grow apart, with Austin slowly falling out of love and having doubts about having children with his fiancé. As Josh revealed his secret embezzlement plan to his wife, with his intention to pin the blame on the "underqualified, entitled little Gen Z" that coerced him into getting an office job with health insurance, they began to show signs of a rekindled spark — only to end the season on different continents, unable to get their marriage working again.