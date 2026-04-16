Beef Season 2 Review: A Strong Return That Falls Short Of Its First Season

On the other side of the divide, Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac once again prove they have incredible chemistry when playing couples teetering on the abyss, after previously co-starring in "Drive" and "Inside Llewyn Davis" in either violent relationships or as exes with no love lost between them. It's Isaac who gets the more deserving showcase, especially after years where it's felt like Hollywood has had no idea what to do with him, either underused or distractingly miscast whenever he does appear in a high-profile role (his performance as Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's recent gothic epic might be the worst leading turn in any best picture nominated movie in the past decade). Here, he brings life to a new archetype we'll be seeing more of in the coming years: the Millennial male midlife crisis, with his own relationship troubles matched only by his lack of a purpose.

One minute, he's making plans to embezzle money and start a new bed-and-breakfast music venue; the next he's in his man cave playing around with a Moog synthesizer and dreaming of making music again, or losing thousands of dollars to Michael Phelps around the poker table. And even then, the series still takes time to reassert that this is as comfortable a midlife crisis as you can have — where you can be in the same social circles as Olympic athletes, or have friends with enough money to hire Hot Chip to play a concert and bring you on stage to play synth with them, just to make you feel better. It's a level of wealth unthinkable to most in their generation; the Gen-Z couple referring to them as "boomers" isn't a joke so much as it is an acknowledgement that they have financial stability that feels alien for a Millennial to have.

The final stretch of the season takes things in a Coen Brothers inspired direction – Lee Sung Jin has labeled their 2008 comedy "Burn After Reading" one of his primary influences – as miscommunication and escalating idiocy by all parties plays out on a global scale. It's consistently entertaining thanks to four very well drawn characters at the center, who aren't simplistic generational stereotypes but view each other as such; the show just begins to lack the same satirical insight as it shifts gears away from the ramifications of their small-scale disputes into espionage thriller pastiche. It's a weaker season than the first but no less watchable, anchored by performances just as strong as Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's commanding leads there. If we can go back to smaller scale character drama next time, the series will be much stronger for it.

"Beef" Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.