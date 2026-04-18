5 Best Survival Movies Streaming On Netflix

Nothing gets you on the edge of your seat faster than a good survival movie. It draws you in with its impossibly high stakes life or death situations, and then leaves you hanging in the hope the characters will overcome the odds. It's a tried and true formula that's been adapted to countless genres of film. For this list, however, we've narrowed the definition of what should be considered a survival movie, because of how many films have these intense stakes built into their DNA.

Most horror movies could be considered as stories of survival, but we think facing off against zombies, vampires, and anything else that goes bump in the night should be considered a category of its own. Another genre where the very art of survival is baked into the premise is the war movie, but we've removed anything set on the frontlines from this list for similar reasons to horror films — it could be a list all its own. A film where war rages on in the background does appear, but as the characters don't get swept up in it, it's easier to define as a survival story.

The five films we've chosen — which are all streaming on Netflix at the time of writing — represent the very best of different kinds of survival stories, from intense thrillers and serial-killer stories to emotional journeys as likely to make you cry as they are to make you pass out from the sheer intensity.