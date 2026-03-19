Jessica Jones Explained In 23 Minutes Before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The biggest thing about the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 trailer is without a doubt the first live-action sighting of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones since 2019's "Jessica Jones" Season 3. After so many years on the sidelines, it's understandable if some Marvel fans are a bit hazy on the character. Watching Looper's explainer video above is a great way to get up to speed about Jessica Jones in mere minutes.

Ritter's acerbic private investigator is easily the most prominent "Defenders Saga" character after Daredevil (Charlie Cox) himself. Her backstory is full of family drama, tragedy, and accidental superpowers — not to mention a very uncomfortable past with one of the most unlikeable Marvel villains ever in Kilgrave (David Tennant). Since "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 made it pretty clear that the show treats the events of the "Defenders Saga" as Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, it's certainly a good idea to get a handle on the super-strong (and usually super-grumpy) Jessica Jones ahead of Season 2.