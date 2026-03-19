Jessica Jones Explained In 23 Minutes Before Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
The biggest thing about the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 trailer is without a doubt the first live-action sighting of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones since 2019's "Jessica Jones" Season 3. After so many years on the sidelines, it's understandable if some Marvel fans are a bit hazy on the character. Watching Looper's explainer video above is a great way to get up to speed about Jessica Jones in mere minutes.
Ritter's acerbic private investigator is easily the most prominent "Defenders Saga" character after Daredevil (Charlie Cox) himself. Her backstory is full of family drama, tragedy, and accidental superpowers — not to mention a very uncomfortable past with one of the most unlikeable Marvel villains ever in Kilgrave (David Tennant). Since "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 made it pretty clear that the show treats the events of the "Defenders Saga" as Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, it's certainly a good idea to get a handle on the super-strong (and usually super-grumpy) Jessica Jones ahead of Season 2.
Jessica Jones and Daredevil have history
Though Jessica Jones is more closely associated with fellow Defender and sometimes lover Luke Cage (Mike Colter), she's also very familiar with Matt "Daredevil" Murdock thanks to their informal team-up against the Hand in "The Defenders." Since the two already know each other and are among the MCU's predominant New York City-based street-level heroes, it's only natural for Jones to bring her considerable investigative abilities and handy super strength into the mix during the city crisis that Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) introduced in the ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1.
Of course, this means that the character will also likely bring her considerable baggage with her. Since Jones' backstory unfolds across three seasons of her namesake show and "The Defenders," the character comes with a whole lot of homework, especially for fans who didn't keep up with the former Netflix leg of Marvel live-action shows. If that's you, fear not — Looper's video above is the ideal refresher on Jessica Jones ahead of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, which premieres on Disney+ on March 24.