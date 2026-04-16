Every Major Celebrity Cameo In Beef Season 2, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Beef" Season 2

The second season of Lee Sung Jin's anthology series "Beef" is now available on Netflix, taking audiences to a ritzy country club with celebrities making up the members list. Oscar Isaac's Josh is the general manager of the country club, interacting with the members and guests on a regular basis. His wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) helps decorate and host functions, so the two are like the club's power couple despite their troubles behind closed doors.

Because of the country club setting, "Beef" Season 2 features cameos from some stellar celebrity guests. These include famous Olympians and chart-topping musicians, with some looking to train at the club while others are simply there to enjoy the other perks it has to offer. Each gives a unique contribution to their episode with their conversations and actions, making them truly fun cameos. In case you missed them, this is every major celebrity cameo in "Beef" Season 2.