Every Major Celebrity Cameo In Beef Season 2, Explained
Contains spoilers for "Beef" Season 2
The second season of Lee Sung Jin's anthology series "Beef" is now available on Netflix, taking audiences to a ritzy country club with celebrities making up the members list. Oscar Isaac's Josh is the general manager of the country club, interacting with the members and guests on a regular basis. His wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) helps decorate and host functions, so the two are like the club's power couple despite their troubles behind closed doors.
Because of the country club setting, "Beef" Season 2 features cameos from some stellar celebrity guests. These include famous Olympians and chart-topping musicians, with some looking to train at the club while others are simply there to enjoy the other perks it has to offer. Each gives a unique contribution to their episode with their conversations and actions, making them truly fun cameos. In case you missed them, this is every major celebrity cameo in "Beef" Season 2.
Benny Blanco
In the second episode of "Beef" Season 2, Josh is hosting a poker game for some club members. While he pours drinks and later participates in the game, a few familiar faces pop up. Musician Benny Blanco appears, playing alongside Josh's friend and club member Troy (William Fichtner). While Josh gets him a drink, Benny talks finance and discusses some moves he plans to make with his portfolio.
Blanco is the producing mind behind songs like Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," Rihanna's "Diamonds," Ke$ha's "Tik Tok," and Maroon 5's "Moves like Jagger." He boasts 12 Grammy nominations for awards like album of the year, song of the year, and producer of the year. Blanco is married to actress and singer Selena Gomez, known for her role as Mabel in "Only Murders in the Building," and the two released the album "I Said I Love You First" in 2025.
Michael Phelps
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps appears alongside Benny Blanco in Episode 2. It's a humorous role: He's taking part in the poker game but not really paying attention, sitting in an arm chair on his phone. When Josh plays for him and loses, Phelps gives the general manager his Venmo handle so Josh can pay him back the lost money. Josh doesn't have that kind of money, and the only thing working in his favor is that Venmo has a $5,000 daily transfer limit.
Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time. He boasts an incredible 23 gold medals, along with three silvers and two bronze medals, which he earned across five different Olympic games. His first Olympics appearance came at Sydney in 2000. He didn't win any medals at his debut Games, but the floodgates opened at Athens in 2004, where he scored his first six golds. After Rio 2016, his last Olympic Games, Phelps became a volunteer assistant coach for the Arizona State University swim team.
Hot Chip
In Episode 5, Troy decides that Josh needs a break from the stress of managing the club and everything imploding in his life, so he takes him on a trip to one of his properties for a party. In an effort to make it truly enjoyable for his friend, Troy calls in a favor and arranges for one of Josh's favorite bands, Hot Chip, to perform. They happen to be in town, so it's like fate. Though Josh is apprehensive about the trip at first, he has a good time as he performs with Hot Chip on stage.
Hot Chip is an English band known for their synth-pop music. They have eight albums together, and some members, like lead vocalist Alexis Taylor, have solo albums as well. The band's most recent album is 2022's "Freakout/Release," which received solid reviews. "It's the first Hot Chip album to be written from scratch by the full band all in the same room, and its sound reflects that pooling of energies, full of exuberant dance rhythms and arrangements that burst at the seams," Pitchfork said.
Suni Lee
The sixth episode of "Beef" Season 2 features Charles Melton's Austin helping design a new gym and wellness area as part of the country club's expansion under Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung). It should be a state-of-the-art facility that entices more athletes to join the club, which is why Josh is giving gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee a tour. She's looking for a new place to train in preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, though Austin doesn't give the best first impression. Suni remains polite, but it's clear she is unsure of his abilities as a trainer and physical therapist.
Lee is known for representing Team USA in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics as an artistic gymnast. In Tokyo 2020, she earned a gold medal for the Women's All-Around, a Women's Team silver, and a bronze in Women's Uneven Bars. She defended her bronze on bars during the Paris 2024 games, also earning a gold medal for Women's Team and another bronze for Women's All-Around. Outside of gymnastics, Lee competed on Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," appeared in an Ice Spice music video, and modeled in the 2025 Victoria Secret Fashion show.
Finneas O'Connell
By the seventh episode, Josh and Lindsay have decided to divorce. Club members Troy and Finneas O'Connell (commonly known simply as Finneas) hype Josh up, encouraging him to go on a date sooner rather than later. While Troy gives advice as a fellow divorced man, Finneas plays matchmaker by showing Josh a photo of a musician he recently worked with, leading to Josh agreeing to go out on a date with her.
Finneas is a musician and producer best known for his work with his sister Billie Eilish. The two often write songs together, like their "James Bond" single "No Time to Die" and the emotional ballad "What Was I Made For?" for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which both won Oscars and Grammy Awards. He's nabbed 11 Grammys in total, including wins the prestigious album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year categories.
"Beef" isn't his first on-camera gig. Finneas has been acting since 2011, when he appeared as Spencer in the comedy film "Bad Teacher." He went on to play Alistair in the sixth season of "Glee," and he's held minor roles in shows like "Modern Family" and the Peacock comedy "Laid." He also voiced Jesse in the Pixar film "Turning Red."