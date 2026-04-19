What The Cast Of Pixar's The Incredibles Looks Real Life
"The Incredibles" is a Pixar film that goes against the norm. While most movies put heroes in the spotlight, this animated flick instead shows what it looks like when the world turns their back on them. Sure, the government helps them settle into society in a way that's similar to how Witness Protection works in cinema; but after you've spent a chunk of your life saving people, it's hard to adjust to a life without fighting crime.
Bob "Mr. Incredible" Parr (Craig T. Nelson), the family patriarch, takes a chance when a mysterious woman offers him the opportunity to defeat a machine. It would let him do hero work again, give him motivation to get in shape, and put a new spring in his step. Unfortunately, he's actually falling into a trap that his family will later need to save him from. The sequel is the reverse, with someone targeting matriarch Helen "Elastigirl" Parr (Holly Hunter) to show why the public should, once again, censor supers.
With a confirmation that "Incredibles 3" will soon reach our screens, all the unanswered questions from "Incredibles 2" should get cleared up, and audiences will get another chance to reconnect with the Parr family. If you've ever wondered what the voice actors look like without their animated masks on, we've compiled them all in one place.
Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible
Craig T. Nelson voices Bob Parr, the man behind the mask of Mr. Incredible. When he's Bob, he's working a boring job as a claims adjuster; but when he's Mr. Incredible, he's using his strength to save the day. While the government forces him into hiding, that doesn't stop him from trying to help the vulnerable with their insurance claims, something that regularly upsets his boss Gilbert Huph (Wallace Shawn), and listening to police scanners to fight crime with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson).
Nelson's most recognizable character is Hayden Fox from "Coach," an ABC sitcom that follows the coach of a collegiate football team. The series boasts 199 episodes and won the actor an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. More recently, Nelson has portrayed Dale Ballard, Missy's baseball coach and Meemaw's romantic partner in "Young Sheldon" and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
On the silver screen, the actor appears as Coach Robert Goddard in "Blades of Glory," Joe Paxton in the Sandra Bullock-led "The Proposal," and as Dr. David Rovinsky in the 2011 sports drama "Soul Surfer." Fans of comedy may also recognize Nelson as Chief Howard Hyde in "Turner & Hooch," while horror buffs might know he's part of the cast of "Poltergeist" as Steve Freeling.
Holly Hunter as Helen Parr/Elastigirl
Helen "Elastigirl" Parr, voiced by Holly Hunter, is a super who can stretch her body into any shape. Her power has yielded one of the best quotes from an animated film — "I think you need to be more flexible" — and it's easily the most useful of her family's powers. She becomes a parachute to save her children, can easily maneuver around enemies, and can move faster than anyone else — except maybe her son, Dash. As Helen, her non-super counterpart, she's a stay-at-home mother.
Before "The Incredibles," Hunter built a filmography with roles like Ed McDunnough in "Raising Arizona" and Melanie Freeland in "Thirteen." After the Pixar movie, the actress continued to appear on the big screen. She's Beth Gardner in 2017's "The Big Sick," Senator Finch in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and Madeline Vance in Netflix's "The Electric State."
On television, Hunter played the titular character in the TNT crime drama "Saving Grace." "Succession" fans might recognize her as Rhea Jarrell, and sitcom enthusiasts might know her as Arpi Meskimen, a passionate woman working in local government in the Ted Danson-led "Mr. Mayor." The actress also has a main role in "Start Tek: Starfleet Academy" as Captain Nahla Ake.
Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr
Sarah Vowell voices Violet, the oldest of the three Parr children. As the daughter of two supers, she inherited powers of her own, with an ability to make herself invisible and create force fields. She's a shy teen in high school, but her supersuit and mask give her confidence in herself and her abilities.
Playing Violet is Vowell's largest role to date. She continues to voice the super in video games, including the 2023 racing game "Disney Speedstorm," along with one-off appearances like the TV miniseries "LEGO Pixar: BrickToons." Fans of Adam Scott might also recognize the actress as Lorraine in the 2013 comedy "A.C.O.D."
Outside of acting, Vowell is a nonfiction author. Her books follow a variety of topics, from the state of radio journalism to the history of Hawaii. She has also worked as a journalist for outlets like San Francisco Weekly and the New York Times, and was part of the "This American Life" team as an editor for over a decade.
Spencer Fox and Huck Milner as Dash Parr
Dashiell "Dash" Parr, voiced by Spencer Fox in "The Incredibles" and Huck Milner in "Incredibles 2," is the middle child of the family. His power is superspeed, and he can literally run circles around everyone. He wants nothing more than to go out for the track team, but his parents are against it because of the public opinion surrounding supers.
Fox voiced Dash as a child, and it was his first role. He lent his voice to two other projects, portraying Mudbud in the 2006 film "Air Buddies," as well as Tim and Jim Possible in "Kim Possible." He also plays Jack in the 2006 comedy "The Groomsmen." Fox has since transitioned to music and is currently the lead guitarist for the rock band Charly Bliss.
Milner took over as Dash in "Incredibles 2," voicing the character in the film, a LEGO video game, and the miniseries "Pixar Popcorn." The actor also boasts credits in a 2019 episode of "Sesame Street," is the voice of Lothar the Goon, Jr. in the podcast "Heads Will Roll," and released his debut album in 2025.
Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius Best/Frozone
Samuel L. Jackson is Lucius "Frozone" Best, Mr. Incredible's best friend and a fellow super. He can use the water in the air to create ice, hence his moniker. Alongside his friend, he works as a vigilante when supers are forced underground. Outside of his Frozone persona, Best is an everyday guy who married a non-super.
Jackson's filmography is extensive and impressive. He's part of many major franchises, portraying Mace Windu in "Star Wars" and Nick Fury, an individual associated with S.H.I.E.L.D., in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson is also chief engineer Ray Arnold in "Jurassic Park" and joined the M. Night Shyamalan universe with 2000's "Unbreakable" and returned for "Glass" in 2019.
Outside of popular franchises, he's also in widely successful projects. One his first roles was in "Coming to America," and he appears in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" as Jules Winnfield, which led to his first and — so far – only competitive Academy Award nomination. The actor worked with Martin Scorsese in "GoodFellas," reunited with Tarantino for 2015's "The Hateful Eight," and has now joined the Taylor Sheridan television universe as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in "Tulsa King."
Brad Bird as Edna Mode
Brad Bird, director and writer of "The Incredibles," also voices one of the most iconic characters in the movie. Edna "E" Mode is the designer behind everyone's supersuits. She's the best of the best when it comes to fashion, and when Mr. Incredible is in need of something new, he goes right to her. Edna even creates matching suits for the family, developing fabrics that work well with their individual powers.
Bird has helped write and direct some of the best animated films to date. He directed "The Iron Giant," directed and wrote "Ratatouille," and has helped write both "Incredibles" projects. He has also been involved with movies like 'WALL-E," "Up," and "Coco." Before directing, he helped animate "Mickey's Christmas Carol," "The Fox and The Hound," and an episode of "Rugrats."
Edna Mode isn't Bird's only on-screen voice credit. In "Ratatouille," he voices Ambrister Minion, the butler to food critic Anton Ego. "Jurassic World" fans might also recognize Bird as the voice of the monorail announcer.
Jason Lee as Buddy Pine/Syndrome
Everyone famous has fans, but Incrediboy takes that a bit too far in "The Incredibles." Voiced by Jason Lee, Incrediboy (who is really Buddy Pine) becomes supervillain Syndrome after being rebuffed by his idol Mr. Incredible, and he's determined to make a machine that can out-super any hero. He has no powers of his own, which is why he relies on technology to do the work for him. There's a strong argument that Syndrome isn't the real villain of the movie, but trying to kill supers does seem pretty evil.
Lee is part of some of the most iconic projects of the early 2000s. He plays Jeff Bebe in 2000's "Almost Famous," Brian Shelby in the Tom Cruise-led flick "Vanilla Sky," and voices Bones in "Monster House." In 2007, he began starring as Dave Seville in "Alvin and the Chipmunks," appearing in all four movies as the guy who discovered the musically inclined chipmunks.
On television, Lee appears as the titular character of the NBC sitcom "My Name Is Earl." He voices the Bigfoot Charlie in the animated series "We Bare Bears" and patriarch Freddie Harper in "The Harper House." Lee is also part of the cast of "The Residence," a Netflix mystery series.
Elizabeth Peña as Mirage
Elizabeth Peña is Mirage, the woman assisting Syndrome with his work. She serves as the individual to reach out to supers, asking them for their help, only to fly them out to the remote island that becomes their final resting place when they can't defeat the machine. Based on how she watches Frozone and Mr. Incredible, she seemingly helps select which super they will target next.
Besides for her "Incredibles" role, Peña is known for playing Detective Tania Johnson in the 1998 film "Rush Hour." Horror fans might also recognize her as Jezzie Pipkin in "Jacob's Ladder" or as Toni Gage in "Strangeland." Her filmography continued to grow over the years, with roles in the 2007 drama "Adrift in Manhattan," the 1999 rom-com "Seven Girlfriends," and alongside Edward Norton in "Down in the Valley." The last movie the actress took part in before her death in 2014 was in 2018's "The Song of Sway Lake."
The actress also had a lengthy career on television. Peña has episode credits for "Ghost Whisperer," "Numb3rs," and "NCIS." She also voiced the mother of the titular characters in the animated series "Maya & Miguel." Her last television role was the recurring character Maritza Sandoval in "Matador," a drama series about soccer player Tony "Matador" Bravo.
Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor
Winston Deavor, voiced by Bob Odenkirk, could be exactly what supers are waiting for in "Incredibles 2." Not only is he a fan of supers, going against popular opinion, but he owns a tech company and has money to throw around for flashy PR campaigns. He wants to show the world how great supers can be, and seems to have nothing but pure intentions.
Odenkirk is widely known for playing lawyer Saul Goodman, also known as Jimmy McGill, in AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the spin-off "Better Call Saul." His portrayal earned him several Emmy nominations, including those for his work as a producer on the spin-off (though the series never won an Emmy). He's credited as a writer for late night shows like "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," and "The Ben Stiller Show" from the late 1980s into the '90s, and has had recurring roles in "How I Met Your Mother" and "The Bear."
The actor's filmography is just as extensive, with credits in "The Spectacular Now," "The Disaster Artist," and "Wayne's World 2." He is Father Robert March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women," and stars in the action thrillers "Nobody" and "Nobody 2."
Catherine Keener as Evelyn Deavor/Screenslaver
Catherine Keener is Evelyn Deavor, Winston's sister. She helps her brother with the company, acting as the brains and building the technology. However, she's also the Screenslaver, hoping to use supers to brainwash the masses, which officially makes her the villain of "Incredibles 2." Whereas Syndrome and Mirage use Mr. Incredible, Evelyn makes Elastigirl her target.
Keener, on the other hand, has a much better reputation. She boasts two Academy Award nominations — one for the role of Maxine Lund in "Being John Malkovich," and the other for playing Nelle Harper Lee in "Capote." Her filmography contains other classics like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Where the Wild Things Are." Her most recent work includes 2022's "The Adam Project" as Maya Sorian, as well as Maryanne Stewart, Arthur Fleck's attorney, in "Joker: Folie à Deux."
On television, Keener was part of the main cast of "Kidding," a family comedy about the team behind a children's TV show. She also appears in an episode of "Seinfeld," the HBO anthology "If These Walls Could Talk," and joined fellow "Incredibles" cast member Bob Odenkirk in an episode of the dramedy "Lucky Hank."
Bud Luckey and Jonathan Banks as Rick Dicker
Richard "Rick" Dicker is the government agent assigned to Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl as part of the Superhero Relocation Program. Voiced by Bud Luckey in the first film and Jonathan Banks in the second, he continuously helps Bob find a new job when one doesn't work out. Though the relocation program has officially ended in "Incredibles 2," the family still communicates with Rick.
Luckey was known for a variety of voice roles throughout his career. He is Chuckles the Clown in "Toy Story 3" and Eeyore in the 2011 film "Winnie the Pooh." For nearly three decades, he contributed to "Sesame Street," voicing the recurring characters Donnie Budd and The Alligator King. Luckey worked in animation, working some of his Donnie Budd segments, as well as "A Bug's Life," "Monsters, Inc.," and the first three "Toy Story" movies.
Banks, on the other hand, is Mike Ehrmantraut in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." The actor is also known for movies like "Gremlins," "Boiling Point," and "Mudbound." His other voice roles include Quirin in "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure," Eruptor in "Skylanders Academy," and William Murphy in the adult sitcom "F Is for Family."