What The Cast Of Pixar's The Incredibles Looks Real Life

"The Incredibles" is a Pixar film that goes against the norm. While most movies put heroes in the spotlight, this animated flick instead shows what it looks like when the world turns their back on them. Sure, the government helps them settle into society in a way that's similar to how Witness Protection works in cinema; but after you've spent a chunk of your life saving people, it's hard to adjust to a life without fighting crime.

Bob "Mr. Incredible" Parr (Craig T. Nelson), the family patriarch, takes a chance when a mysterious woman offers him the opportunity to defeat a machine. It would let him do hero work again, give him motivation to get in shape, and put a new spring in his step. Unfortunately, he's actually falling into a trap that his family will later need to save him from. The sequel is the reverse, with someone targeting matriarch Helen "Elastigirl" Parr (Holly Hunter) to show why the public should, once again, censor supers.

With a confirmation that "Incredibles 3" will soon reach our screens, all the unanswered questions from "Incredibles 2" should get cleared up, and audiences will get another chance to reconnect with the Parr family. If you've ever wondered what the voice actors look like without their animated masks on, we've compiled them all in one place.