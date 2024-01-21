Better Call Saul Still Holds An Embarrassing Emmys Record
As award season continues and the Emmys are the most recent statuettes that pop culture aficionados have been obsessing over, at least one series has a sad record that will no doubt have its fans up in arms. "Better Call Saul" has been nominated for a staggering 53 Emmys over the course of its run, and it hasn't won a single award. Considering the amount of praise that the series has garnered across its six seasons, viewers are likely scratching their heads over why the legal drama has been passed over so many times.
At the 2024 Emmys, "Better Call Saul" was up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for star Bob Odenkirk, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Rhea Seehorn, among others. The AMC series was nominated for a total of seven awards at the most recent ceremony and walked away with a final count of zero.
"Better Call Saul" started with a strong first season, and most fans and critics seem to agree that the show only got better as it went on. In fact, all six seasons of the series have scored between 97% and 99% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a record that any television series would be jealous of.
Breaking Bad managed to win 16 Emmys during its run
Meanwhile, fan reactions have also been incredibly positive over the show's six seasons, with the final season of "Better Call Saul" landing a 94% score from viewers. With these kinds of marks from both sides of the fence, it's easy to see why fans of all stripes are flabbergasted by the series' failure to land even a single win from television's most prestigious awards ceremony.
Comparatively, "Breaking Bad," of which "Better Call Saul" is a prequel, had 58 nominations over its five-season run but was at least able to walk away with 16 of them. Since both shows are considered to be among the best TV series of the 21st century, if not all time, it's difficult to understand how such a disparity could exist between the two.
Either way, with "Better Call Saul" having concluded in August 2022, the series' chances of landing an Emmy are over for now. However, this puts it in the fine company of shows like "Bojack Horseman," "The Leftovers," and "Hannibal," all of which failed to win an Emmy during their runs, meaning that industry accolades are far from the only metric that you can use to measure the quality of a television show.