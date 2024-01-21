Better Call Saul Still Holds An Embarrassing Emmys Record

As award season continues and the Emmys are the most recent statuettes that pop culture aficionados have been obsessing over, at least one series has a sad record that will no doubt have its fans up in arms. "Better Call Saul" has been nominated for a staggering 53 Emmys over the course of its run, and it hasn't won a single award. Considering the amount of praise that the series has garnered across its six seasons, viewers are likely scratching their heads over why the legal drama has been passed over so many times.

At the 2024 Emmys, "Better Call Saul" was up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for star Bob Odenkirk, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Rhea Seehorn, among others. The AMC series was nominated for a total of seven awards at the most recent ceremony and walked away with a final count of zero.

"Better Call Saul" started with a strong first season, and most fans and critics seem to agree that the show only got better as it went on. In fact, all six seasons of the series have scored between 97% and 99% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, a record that any television series would be jealous of.