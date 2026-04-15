The Boys Season 5 Brings Back The Show's Two Biggest Villains (But Not How You Think)
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 – "Every One of You Sons of B******"
The bold and brilliant "The Boys" Season 5 keeps bringing more and more characters in the fold. After revealing the surviving Ashley's (Colby Minifie) mysterious powers and her marriage of convenience to new character Oh Father (Daveed Diggs), the show's final season has started to bring in even more classic characters — such as the two "The Boys" villains who make their comebacks in Episode 3.
Yes, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) are both back. Edgar, who was last seen in "The Boys" Season 4, is still far removed from power and understandably keen to stay out of Homelander's (Antony Starr) way. Yet, he's back in the fray thanks to his suspected knowledge of the V-One serum, which Homelander wants in order to live forever, and which the Boys want in order to prevent this. As a result, much of the episode takes place in the billionaire bunker where Edgar is holed up with Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) kid Zoe (Olivia Morandin), and Translucent's (Alex Hassell) child Maverick (Nicholas Hamilton).
Meanwhile, Stillwell (who continues to be very dead, courtesy of Homelander) manifests as an angelic hallucination who compels Homelander to become a Christ-like figure with a side order of genocide. It's an impressively unhinged way for the long-gone character to return, and ties right in with Homelander's increasing association with the religious far right.
The Boys is working overtime to bring back all available evils
Stan Edgar has interacted with the Boys so much that his return is the less surprising of the two. However, the way he almost casually turns himself into M.M.'s (Laz Alonso) endgame villain by discussing the lawsuit the latter's father Walter Milk challenged Vought with and revealing that he plans to take back control of Vought is nothing short of impressive. Expect these two to meet again before the show is over, and this time it won't be over cigars.
Madelyn Stillwell's return, on the other hand, had already been teased with the bright light that has been shining on Homelander's face. Of course, her angelic presence is just another aspect of the volatile supe's numerous issues, but it just might be the most dangerous one yet. After all, the only thing more dangerous than an egomaniac Superman with no qualms about taking lives is one that believes he has the divine right to do whatever he likes, no matter how many people die on the way.
Combine all this with the return of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), which was already teased in the ending of "The Boys" Season 4, and it seems that the show is fully committed to bringing back every available antagonist it can possibly get for the endgame. If things stay as horrifyingly inventive as the tactic to bring Stillwell back, we're certainly not complaining.
"The Boys" Season 5 is streaming on Prime Video.