The Boys Season 5 Brings Back The Show's Two Biggest Villains (But Not How You Think)

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 – "Every One of You Sons of B******"

The bold and brilliant "The Boys" Season 5 keeps bringing more and more characters in the fold. After revealing the surviving Ashley's (Colby Minifie) mysterious powers and her marriage of convenience to new character Oh Father (Daveed Diggs), the show's final season has started to bring in even more classic characters — such as the two "The Boys" villains who make their comebacks in Episode 3.

Yes, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) are both back. Edgar, who was last seen in "The Boys" Season 4, is still far removed from power and understandably keen to stay out of Homelander's (Antony Starr) way. Yet, he's back in the fray thanks to his suspected knowledge of the V-One serum, which Homelander wants in order to live forever, and which the Boys want in order to prevent this. As a result, much of the episode takes place in the billionaire bunker where Edgar is holed up with Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) kid Zoe (Olivia Morandin), and Translucent's (Alex Hassell) child Maverick (Nicholas Hamilton).

Meanwhile, Stillwell (who continues to be very dead, courtesy of Homelander) manifests as an angelic hallucination who compels Homelander to become a Christ-like figure with a side order of genocide. It's an impressively unhinged way for the long-gone character to return, and ties right in with Homelander's increasing association with the religious far right.