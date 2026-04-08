The Boys Season 5 Finally Reveals The Show's Most Mysterious Superpowers

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 2 — "Teenage Kix"

Along with many other game-changers, the ending of "The Boys" Season 4 features a big Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) cliffhanger. As a Hail Mary plot to save herself from Homelander's (Antony Starr) Vought purge, she took Compound V to gain superpowers of her own, and her head started promptly bubbling. There seemed to be two ways this could go; Either she'd become one of the strongest characters on "The Boys," or she'd be reduced to some sort of particularly unfortunate abomination as an exclamation point to her eternally harangued status. In "Gen V" Season 2, Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) teased the latter development with a line that suggested Ashley has indeed turned into something truly nasty.

During the first two episodes of "The Boys" Season 5, we gradually find out that the show did take the abomination route — but in a way that's far more interesting than mere gross-out tactics. Ashley is now the Vice President, in a marriage of convenience with Oh Father (Daveed Diggs), and saddled with a psychic twin that manifests as a face in the back of her head. The twin is more than just a nasty visual and a mind-reader, though. It constantly talks to Ashley and second-guesses her every move, acting like a conscience of sorts. The overall effect is that Ashley now has an extremely strange Jiminy Cricket whispering in her ear, which could lead to interesting developments during the show's endgame.