The Pitt Season 2 Finale Has A Post-Credits Scene You Probably Missed

Contains spoilers for "The Pitt" Season 2, Episode 15 — "9:00 P.M."

Like its first season, "The Pitt" Season 2 wraps up the day with its characters settling down to unwind in various ways at the end of their marathon shift. Some storylines are wrapped up, others are left open-ended for future seasons, but at least the long July 4th shift is over for our doctors, nurses, and support staff. But that's not quite the end of Season 2. If viewers stick around through the credits, they'll see one more little bit of storytelling, and it's delightful.

After the main story wraps up, with Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) seemingly finding a little peace through caring for Baby Jane Doe in the nursery and the rest of the emergency staff congregating on the roof to watch fireworks, we get one more peek at two key characters. Making good on a conversation they had earlier in the episode, Dr. Mel King (Taylor Dearden) and Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) head out to a karaoke bar.

The pair take the stage together and belt out the Alanis Morissette classic "You Oughta Know." Mel even lets her hair down for the occasion, and the two doctors who are often at odds with each other enjoy a moment of camaraderie. But how did we get here, and what does it mean for the characters heading into Season 3? Let's take a closer look.