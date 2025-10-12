2025's Two Goriest TV Shows Have Entered IMDb's Top 250 List

Although IMDb's functionality has faltered a bit in recent years, one aspect of the long-running movie website that's still going strong is its list of the top 250 television series of all time. Spanning decades of entertainment, it serves as a primer for anyone looking to take a deep dive into the best of the best when it comes to the small screen. What's especially useful about the list is that it doesn't remain static — new series make the list periodically, and in 2025, four new shows made the cut.

Two of the new entries are "When Life Gives You Tangerines," a Netflix K-drama, and "Takopi's Original Sin," a sci-fi anime production that's currently on Crunchyroll. The other pair of inductees have something very specific in common: their body count. Both shows, "The Pitt" and "Dexter: Resurrection," are a high risk for those with weak stomachs. They're incredibly liberal in the amount of blood and guts that spill in nearly every episode. Tread carefully with your viewing choices if exposed human cavities aren't your cup of tea.