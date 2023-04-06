Beef's Ali Wong Wasn't Sure How Method Steven Yeun Would Get Between Takes

Sometimes, a challenging drive through traffic can easily shorten the fuse to an already volatile mood. From nightly news stories on TV to Tik Tok videos, there's no shortage of road rage incidents caught on camera. Fortunately, many of them defuse after an exchange of bad words and crass hand signals. But what if one incident between strangers evolved into a drawn-out revenge-laden battle? That's the premise of Netflix's dramedy "Beef," starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny and Amy, two strangers who go to great and disturbing lengths to ruin each other lives after an unpleasant moment in a parking lot.

"Beef" is a chaotic ride as Yeun and Wong's characters perform strange and spiteful acts to one-up each other, from urinating on bathroom carpets to even brandishing guns. Simply put, their characters definitely aren't the most pleasant to each other. And naturally, it's no wonder that Wong was a little cautious of any potential method acting from Yeun, as that could have made everything on set difficult. However, during an interview with Variety, she revealed that her co-star was the complete opposite of Danny in between takes.

"I didn't know what kind of actor Steven was," Wong told Variety. "I didn't know if he was going to throw a doughnut at my head. "He's loving and sweet between takes." In fact, Wong further added in the interview that the most surprising action Yeun did between takes was smoking cigarettes. "Beef" may not have required its actors to go into method mode to tell an intriguing story, but it still attempts to pull from uncomfortable but relatable places within ourselves.